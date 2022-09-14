Read full article on original website
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comment That Hurt Her Feelings
As a daytime talk show veteran, Rosie O'Donnell may have paved the way for Ellen DeGeneres, but the 60-year-old actress and TV personality never appeared on DeGeneres' long-running talk show. DeGeneres, 64, jokingly came out as "Lebanese" on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996 ahead of her character coming out...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Lady Gaga Cries After Ending Chromatic Ball Show Early Due to Severe Weather
Lady Gaga got emotional as she thanked her fans for all their love and support on Saturday, after having to end her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami early due to severe weather. In what was the final night of the stadium tour, the singer was forced to stop her show with six songs remaining.
'Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Reveals Plan to Adopt a Baby
Making plans for the future. Chrishell Stause is opening up about wanting to adopt while clapping back at critics. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her partner, G Flip, holding hands and smiling. However, she took issue with one critic and took to her Instagram story to address their comment, "You didn't want to have children?"
Lea Michele Pokes Fun at Rumors That She Can’t Read in First TikTok
Lea Michele just joined TikTok, and she's proving that she can laugh at herself in her hilarious first post on the app. In the video, shared Sunday, the Funny Girl actress used audio from the Kardashians to poke fun at rumors that she can't read. Michele holds up a phone as if she's speaking to someone while lip-synching to the audio from a 2017 Keeping Up with Kardashians scene, which sees Kim Kardashian taking a phone call with her friend, Joe Francis.
Dylan Alcott reveals what he will say to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle if he meets them at the Queen's funeral: 'I hope he is doing alright'
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
Queen’s funeral will be ‘our reality moment’, says Master of the King’s Music
The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she...
Enrique Iglesias Passionately Kisses Fan at Meet and Greet in Las Vegas
Enrique Iglesias gave one fan a truly personal meet-and-greet experience in Las Vegas on Friday. In a now-viral video, the “Bailando” singer is seen kissing and getting handsy with a woman at Resorts World. Iglesias took to Instagram to share the video, simply writing, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS...
Entertainment Tonight Elevates Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura and Will Marfuggi to Full-Time Correspondents
Entertainment Tonight is entering its new season with three new full-time correspondents! On Friday, the #1 entertainment newsmagazine in the world announced that it's elevating Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi's roles for season 42. The trio has been part of ET’s digital team as correspondents and producers, with...
Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Deepti and Kyle Make Their Relationship Official
Spoilers Ahead: If you haven't watched all three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, read at your own risk. It's been six months since fans got a chance to see which couples from Love Is Blindseason 2 made it to "I do" and which ones called it quits. In that time, both married couples, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, have sadly called it quits.
New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
David Beckham Waits Over 13 Hours in Line With Mourners, Sheds Tears While Viewing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
As crowds waited in the historic London queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, one famous face stood out. British soccer veteran David Beckham joined the queue at 2 a.m. local time, waiting for almost 14 hours with members of the public to see the late British monarch's coffin inside of Westminster Hall.
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Allergic Reaction to 'White Lotus' Spray Tan Sent Her to the Emergency Room
Jennifer Coolidge is getting real about a health scare she suffered while filming The White Lotus. In a new interview with Allure via Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winning actress revealed she had to go to the emergency room after having an allergic reaction to a spray tan she got for her role in the HBO Max series.
'House of the Dragon': Theo Nate on Laenor's Lover and That Shocking Wedding Scene (Exclusive)
In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 1, audiences were treated to another violent wedding on the Game of Thrones franchise. And the bloodshed once again led to a character’s death, a person close to Laenor (Theo Nate), the eldest son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who unexpectedly found himself positioned for the Iron Throne.
Tyler Stanaland Gets Cozy With 'Selling the OC' Co-Star Alex Hall Following Split From Brittany Snow
Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland was spotted out with his co-star, Alex Hall, the same day that he and Brittany Snow announced their separation. In new pics taken by TMZ, the pair appeared to be getting cozy as they enjoyed a night out with friends and a few of their castmates, including Polly Brindle.
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Endorses Blake Shelton on First 4-Chair Turn of Season 22
Camila Cabello is wasting no time getting in the game on her first season of The Voice -- but Blake Shelton has wife Gwen Stefani in his corner!. Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicks off on Monday, but fans got a look at the first four-chair turn of the season in a sneak peek clip on Friday, which shows Nashville singer Morgan Myles wowing all four coaches with her soulful rendition of Leonard Cohen's classic ballad, "Hallelujah."
