Norfolk, VA

Volleyball Secures 3-2 Comeback Win at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball capped off its trip to Richmond with a 3-2 victory over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The Monarchs edged the Rams 15-8 in the fifth set to conclude the final day of the VCU Invitational. "We controlled the net as the...
Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)

GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC

RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
Sailing Heads to Navy for a pair of Events this weekend

Annapolis, MD - The Old Dominion Sailing team travels to the Naval Academy for the Chesapeake Invite and Faye Bennett regattas this weekend. The Faye Bennett Regatta is the Singlehanded Conference Championship, with berths to Singlehanded Nationals, hosted at Old Dominion this fall, on the line. At the Chesapeake Invite,...
