Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical AdventureTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
odusports.com
ODU Football Loses a Heartbreaker as Virginia Rallies to Win, 16-14, on a Last-Second Field Goal
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Old Dominion was 61 seconds away from what would have been one of its most storied football victories ever. The Monarchs silenced a Scott Stadium crowd of 40,556 with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Hayden Wolff's 18-yard touchdown pass to Zack Kuntz, that gave the Monarchs a 14-13 lead over Virginia with 1:01 left.
odusports.com
Volleyball Secures 3-2 Comeback Win at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball capped off its trip to Richmond with a 3-2 victory over VCU on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The Monarchs edged the Rams 15-8 in the fifth set to conclude the final day of the VCU Invitational. "We controlled the net as the...
odusports.com
Women's Golf Heads to Wisconsin for Badger Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women's golf starts off its fall 2022 season at the Badger Invitational this Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20. Wisconsin is hosting at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The field will play 18 holes each day and ODU is scheduled to tee...
odusports.com
Minium: ODU LInebacker Jason Henderson Reflects All the Good Values Instilled by his Parents
NORFOLK, Va. – Jason Henderson was raised in Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, a small town an hour east of Scranton that could have been the backdrop for a Bruce Springsteen video. Like most of the rest of the town's 7,477 residents, his family is blue collar. His father works heavy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Tops Georgia Southern 4-2 For Sun Belt Win
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tristan Jenkins scored twice and Owen Ruddy added two assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team scored a 4-2 win over Georgia Southern in its first Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday night. "We were very efficient in front of the goal to build an early...
odusports.com
Old Dominion (3-2-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Georgia Southern (1-5-0, 0-1-0)
GOAL by ODU Schmalbach, Jonas Assist by Ruddy, Owen. GOAL by GASO Prieto, Manuel Assist by Odhiambo, Hilary. Clock ODU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GASO Score Play. 00:00 Romero, Dagoberto at goalie for Georgia Southern. 00:00 Statham, Michael at goalie for Old Dominion. 00:23 Corner kick...
odusports.com
Volleyball Comes Up Short Against North Carolina, UMBC
RICHMOND, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball dropped its first two matches of the VCU Invitational on Friday as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to both North Carolina and UMBC. VCU is hosting the two-day tournament at the Siegel Center. "We played really well in certain aspects of the game," said...
odusports.com
Early Tally, Stellar Defense Leads Women's Soccer Over Louisiana In Sun Belt Opener
LAFAYETTE, La. -- A Megan Watts penalty kick in the 10th minute proved to be the lone tally on Friday night as Old Dominion won its inaugural Sun Belt Conference contest 1-0 at Louisiana. The win gives Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) its third shutout in its last four games. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
odusports.com
Sailing Heads to Navy for a pair of Events this weekend
Annapolis, MD - The Old Dominion Sailing team travels to the Naval Academy for the Chesapeake Invite and Faye Bennett regattas this weekend. The Faye Bennett Regatta is the Singlehanded Conference Championship, with berths to Singlehanded Nationals, hosted at Old Dominion this fall, on the line. At the Chesapeake Invite,...
Comments / 0