Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
Why Are Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Acting Like They Don’t Know How the Show Works?

Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk

Emily Ratajkowski is proving size does not matter. The model — who is 5-foot-7 — looked tiny while posing next to Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week. The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the Vogue World show, which took place Monday night, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the fashion magazine when the photo was snapped and uploaded to Shayk’s Instagram. Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive height difference. “The height difference is crazy,” one follower commented, while another praised the “variety”...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’

After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.
