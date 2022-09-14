Read full article on original website
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
Why Are Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Acting Like They Don’t Know How the Show Works?
Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
‘The Bachelorette’: 1 of Gabby’s Men Thinks She’s ‘Cheating’ in the Fantasy Suites
'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Fantasy Suites are here, and Gabby Windey might run into trouble with one of her men. Here's what potentially goes down.
Gabby Windey: ‘DWTS’ Is a Good ‘Shift of Gears’ After ‘Challenging’ Season of ‘Bachelorette’
A nice break! Dancing With the Stars may be physically challenging, but Gabby Windey revealed that it was a refreshing change of pace after her dramatic turns on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. "The Bachelor is really emotional," the reality star, 31, told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8, ahead of the Dancing With the […]
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
‘Bachelorette’ Fans Frustrated With Jesse Palmer’s Dramatic Announcement About the 2022 Finale
Bachelor Nation is tired of Jesse Palmer promising 'shocking' and 'life-changing' events only for 'The Bachelorette' to under-deliver.
Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)
Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.
Bachelorette fans furious after producers cut milestone moment for first time in show’s history
BACHELORETTE fans are furious after producers decided not to air the rose ceremony for the first time in the show's history. Host Jesse Palmer left viewers shocked on Monday night when he announced that they had cut the milestone moment because there wasn't enough time. Jesse told viewers that both...
The Bachelorette's Rachel gets engaged after whittling three men down to one
Going into the first part of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel had three men to choose from – and by the end of the episode she was officially engaged after choosing which guy she wanted to marry. While Gabby had already chosen Erich, Rachel went into the final with Aven,...
Clare Crawley Says She Was in ‘One of the Darkest, Lowest’ Places in Her Life After ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16
Finding her inner strength. Clare Crawley opened up about her mental health following her exit from The Bachelorette in 2020. While doing a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 13, the former Bachelorette — who starred on season 16 of the reality show before she was replaced by Tayshia Adams — […]
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk
Emily Ratajkowski is proving size does not matter. The model — who is 5-foot-7 — looked tiny while posing next to Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week. The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the Vogue World show, which took place Monday night, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the fashion magazine when the photo was snapped and uploaded to Shayk’s Instagram. Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive height difference. “The height difference is crazy,” one follower commented, while another praised the “variety”...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"
Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?. In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition. "Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again." "You did say that!" Tino fights...
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’
After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Looked Smitten In First Photos Since Romance Rumors
It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio really has broken his 25-year dating rule. In the wake of speculation about a potential romance brewing with Gigi Hadid, the pair were photographed together in New York City looking quite smitten, if we do say so. Attending an exclusive party at Manhatten’s Casa Cipriani,...
