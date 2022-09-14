Read full article on original website
Carlos Vela pushes LAFC closer to Supporters' Shield in victory over Houston
Carlos Vela scored twice as LAFC moved ahead of Philadelphia in the chase for the Supporters' Shield with a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: 3 weeks in, mystery teams plentiful
Three weeks into the season and there are still more than few teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll that have a lot to prove. The AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank was pretty much status quo this week after the first 10 teams swept on Saturday, almost untested. The final score: Top-10 teams 521, opponents 120. There was a lot of empty calories in those wins and for some of the highly-rated it’s been mostly that way all season. No. 4 Michigan is the prime example. The Wolverines have scored at least 50 in each of their first three games, but those opponents are a combined 0-9 against other FBS teams.
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts 2 more HRs in Yankees' win
Aaron Judge blasted a pair of solo home runs to raise his season total to 59 and move within two of the single-season American League record as the visiting New York Yankees avoided a series sweep with a 12-8 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Jessie Reyez, Alvaro Diaz and Cimafunk
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
