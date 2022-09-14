ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Free educational support offered for all ages in the River Parishes

RESERVE — Education is the basis for the wellbeing of a community, and literacy rates serve as an early indicator of future participation in the criminal justice system. While National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is observed September 18-24, 2022, River Parishes Community College and The Literacy Clinic are among the local entities working year-round to strengthen St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas through exposure to cost-free educational opportunities for children and adults.
RESERVE, LA
wwno.org

Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History

Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
aidshealth.org

New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services

NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salisbury University#Provosts#University President#Linus College#Savannah State University#Dillard University#African American#Roosevelt University#Medgar Evers College
NOLA.com

Mexican Independence celebration, Oktoberfest and more upcoming food events in New Orleans

Food events fill the fall calendar in New Orleans. Here are some upcoming festivals, events and cookbook signings and more in September and October. Mexican Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo celebrates a historic victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, but Mexico's Independence Day is Sept. 16. That's the day Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Black Magic Show is September 24th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will celebrate their 28th anniversary with The Black Magic Show and Gala on September 24, 2022 at The Building located at 1427 Oretha Castle Haley boulevard in New Orleans. This event will be complete with a VIP patron party, a magic show, and a silent auction.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Eater

Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans

Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
culinarybackstreets.com

Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight

We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans

► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy