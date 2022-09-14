Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Promotion at Entergy, new staffers at Habitat for Humanity, Baptist Community Ministries, sports foundation
-- Christy Ross has joined Baptist Community Ministries as senior vice president of grants. BCM is a faith-based, 27-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well-being in Greater New Orleans. Ross previously worked at BCM for 6 years, first as the health grants program director and then...
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
L'Observateur
Free educational support offered for all ages in the River Parishes
RESERVE — Education is the basis for the wellbeing of a community, and literacy rates serve as an early indicator of future participation in the criminal justice system. While National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is observed September 18-24, 2022, River Parishes Community College and The Literacy Clinic are among the local entities working year-round to strengthen St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas through exposure to cost-free educational opportunities for children and adults.
wwno.org
Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History
Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
crescentcitysports.com
Booker T. Washington’s Arnold Barnes named Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club Prep Player of Week
Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week three for the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football.
aidshealth.org
New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services
NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Mexican Independence celebration, Oktoberfest and more upcoming food events in New Orleans
Food events fill the fall calendar in New Orleans. Here are some upcoming festivals, events and cookbook signings and more in September and October. Mexican Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo celebrates a historic victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, but Mexico's Independence Day is Sept. 16. That's the day Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Black Magic Show is September 24th
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will celebrate their 28th anniversary with The Black Magic Show and Gala on September 24, 2022 at The Building located at 1427 Oretha Castle Haley boulevard in New Orleans. This event will be complete with a VIP patron party, a magic show, and a silent auction.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
WDSU
Dr. Charles J. Southall, pastor for First Emanuel Baptist Church, accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor is being accused of money laundering. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Chales J. Southall III, 64, has been charged with one count of money laundering. According to court documents, the charge relates to the electronic transfer of approximately $100,000...
L'Observateur
Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
clarionherald.org
Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
WWL-TV
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
Comments / 0