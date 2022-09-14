PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO