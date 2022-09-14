ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

bcinterruption.com

Kevin Cline to Miss Remainder of Boston College Football Season

Another week, another tough break for the Boston College football team. Per Pete Thamel, the Eagles are down another player, as starting right tackle Kevin Cline has torn his ACL and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. This is the fourth major player to go down with a major injury this season. The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which they will hopefully earn tonight against Maine despite being down a handful of starters.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Week two of the Friday Night Football Frenzy part two

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week two of the high school football season brought on some high scoring affairs and a huge rivalry game between St. John's and Shrewsbury High School. The Colonials edged St. John's 18-15 in front of a big crowd. Some key matchups highlighted on the 'Frenzy' include Wachusett's...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Radio Ink

The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes

Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Joanna M. Munn, 25

MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
MANCHESTER, NH
radiokmzn.com

AEROSMITH BREAK FENWAY PARK ATTENDANCE RECORD

Legendary rock band Aerosmith broke the attendance record at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park after selling over 38,700 tickets. The Grammy-winning band kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen dies after car goes off the the road in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in a car crash in Wilmington Tuesday night. The Middlesex DA’s Office says a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...

