bcinterruption.com
Kevin Cline to Miss Remainder of Boston College Football Season
Another week, another tough break for the Boston College football team. Per Pete Thamel, the Eagles are down another player, as starting right tackle Kevin Cline has torn his ACL and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. This is the fourth major player to go down with a major injury this season. The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which they will hopefully earn tonight against Maine despite being down a handful of starters.
spectrumnews1.com
Week two of the Friday Night Football Frenzy part two
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week two of the high school football season brought on some high scoring affairs and a huge rivalry game between St. John's and Shrewsbury High School. The Colonials edged St. John's 18-15 in front of a big crowd. Some key matchups highlighted on the 'Frenzy' include Wachusett's...
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
Free Fun Friday: Tickets to Seekonk Speedway’s Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show
Fall is approaching. That means it's time for the Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway. The show features figure-eight races driving through a wall of 10,000 pounds of pumpkins, Troy City Tactical spectator drags, backward races and more. As if you need more. The show is set for Saturday,...
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
laconiadailysun.com
Joanna M. Munn, 25
MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
radiokmzn.com
AEROSMITH BREAK FENWAY PARK ATTENDANCE RECORD
Legendary rock band Aerosmith broke the attendance record at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park after selling over 38,700 tickets. The Grammy-winning band kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field.
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
Teen dies after car goes off the the road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in a car crash in Wilmington Tuesday night. The Middlesex DA’s Office says a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19,...
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
