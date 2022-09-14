ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fire destroys third floor of 3-decker on Rodney Street in Worcester

Video of firefighters digging into roof @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/6FgGL8XvGz— Marco Cartolano (@marco_cartolano) September 16, 2022 WORCESTER — The third floor and the attic of a Rodney Street three-decker were destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.  All of the residents escaped the multiunit house at 119 Rodney St., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Powers. ...
WORCESTER, MA

