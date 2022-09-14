Read full article on original website
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
MassDOT RMV expands certain required in-person transactions
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that they are expanding accessibility for certain required in-person registration transactions.
Worcester Opens Bidding for Development of 3 Lots at Corner of Sunderland Road, Lake Avenue
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has opened the bidding process for the development of three residential lots at the corner of Sunderland Road and Lake Avenue. The lots are at 521 Sunderland Rd. Each lot has a minimum bid of $75,000. The size of each lot is between 7,000 and 8,000 sq. ft.
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
Lupoli Dedicates Rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk with Baker, Finegold, Minicucci and Others
Lupoli Companies, which has some high-profile, downtown Haverhill development projects, attracted the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials Wednesday when opening its rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk in Lawrence. Baker, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and developer Sal Lupoli cut the ribbon on Pavilion Field at Riverwalk, a...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
Pregnancy centers warn that sanctions could violate their First Amendment rights
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
Structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday
Palmer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ware Street in Palmer on Friday night.
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
Fire destroys third floor of 3-decker on Rodney Street in Worcester
Video of firefighters digging into roof @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/6FgGL8XvGz— Marco Cartolano (@marco_cartolano) September 16, 2022 WORCESTER — The third floor and the attic of a Rodney Street three-decker were destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. All of the residents escaped the multiunit house at 119 Rodney St., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Powers. ...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
