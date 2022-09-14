Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston...

