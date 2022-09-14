ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to authorities. Emergency officials say a victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording

BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person hurt after gun battle between two vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after two people reportedly got into a shootout while driving down Hundred Oaks Avenue late Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two subjects in vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway. One person arrived...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge

Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Stephen Horne, 36, 12923 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, first-offense DWI, hit-and-run, illegal...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle

An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
wbrz.com

Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop

An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

