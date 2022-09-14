Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to authorities. Emergency officials say a victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound...
wbrz.com
Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording
BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
theadvocate.com
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Man arrested for attempted murder in August Cajun Field shooting
University of Louisiana-Lafayette Police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in Aug. 16 shooting that injured one person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Gunshots exchanged from vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue, one person injured, police say
Gunfire was exchanged from two vehicles driving in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot injury, Baton Rouge Police said. The wounded person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Person hurt after gun battle between two vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after two people reportedly got into a shootout while driving down Hundred Oaks Avenue late Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two subjects in vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway. One person arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston...
theadvocate.com
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on Government Street early Friday, police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death near Mid City early Friday. UPDATE: LSU student shot and killed in vehicle on Government Street early Friday morning. Authorities said the woman was shot inside of her vehicle around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Stephen Horne, 36, 12923 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, first-offense DWI, hit-and-run, illegal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
High crime rates leave Baton Rouge's victim aid groups stretched thin: 'It's so frustrating'
When violent crime strikes, there are multiple organizations in East Baton Rouge Parish that help provide shelter, money for living expenses and other resources for victims and their families. But in a city where homicides rose by a staggering 85% and nonfatal shootings by 82% between 2019 and 2021, according...
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
wbrz.com
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
theadvocate.com
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
wbrz.com
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
theadvocate.com
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud
Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
Comments / 0