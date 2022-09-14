ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.
The Guardian

West weighs calling for China Uyghur abuses inquiry at UN

Western powers are weighing the risk of a potential defeat if they table a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang. The issue is a litmus case for Chinese influence at the UN, as well...
AFP

Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection

President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
