Read full article on original website
Related
Biden: 'The pandemic is over' but COVID-19 still poses a problem to U.S.
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic over though he admitted the virus still poses a problem for the United States. Biden made the declaration in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that was taped last week at the Detroit Auto Show but aired Sunday.
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.
West weighs calling for China Uyghur abuses inquiry at UN
Western powers are weighing the risk of a potential defeat if they table a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang. The issue is a litmus case for Chinese influence at the UN, as well...
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0