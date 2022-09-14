Read full article on original website
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ locks horns with an incredible crossover event as the MCU finds its own Edna Mode
Here we go, Avengers enthusiasts, it’s Marvel news roundup time. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued with its fifth episode this Thursday, and while it might have been the most joint-shorted installment we’ve had so far, it still managed to pack in a lot that demanded to be unpacked by fans. For one, the series dared to pilfer from another of Disney’s biggest brands, the folks over at Pixar, while paving the way for one hell of a team-up when the series returns next week.
IGN
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
While it was a relief to finally learn the team lineup for the long-awaited Thunderbolts movie set to cap off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actual members making up the roster weren’t exactly that exciting. The team led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will...
ComicBook
Alex Ross' Black Panther #12 Cover Kicks T'Challa Out the Avengers (Exclusive)
T'Challa is on the verge of being kicked out of the Avengers. Marvel's relaunched Black Panther series from acclaimed writer John Ridley has seen T'Challa's deepest, darkest secrets come back to bite him, leaving him a former king without a kingdom. Black Panther had secretly created a sleeper agent program, and after some of his agents turned up dead, Wakanda officials learned of his deception. This led to a Wakanda civil war, which Black Panther won thanks to help from Storm, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and a new hero named Tosin. A look at a future cover of Black Panther continues the fallout of T'Challa's actions, teasing a breakup with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Fans got more information regarding Captain America: New World Order, including who will make up the Marvel film's cast. Captain America 4 was officially announced following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, and Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah helming the project. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, which left the cast to be announced at a later date. Luckily, that time has come during the Marvel Studios portion of Saturday's D23 Expo panel.
Cinema Blend
The MCU's Thunderbolts Lineup Has Officially Been Revealed, With Winter Soldier And More Returning
During San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel in July, the official MCU Phase 5 lineup was announced, with Thunderbolts set to cap things off in summer 2024. However, the initial news did not include the cast. Fans have been theorizing about the Thunderbolts roster for some time and, now, we have it! At Saturday’s Marvel Panel at the D23 Expo, the MCU’s lineup was named and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier is among an exciting new team that includes more returning faces.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse Variant Pays Homage to Classic Cover With Spider-Ham
Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham, goes web-squealing in a variant cover for Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse #4. On stands September 21, the variant from artist Tyler Kirkham (Wolverine, Absolute Carnage Vs. Deadpool) pays "ham-age" to Todd McFarlane's iconic matching covers for 1988's The Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #301. Along with Kirkham's Spider-Ham homage, issue #4 features a main cover by Edge of Spider-Verse cover artist Josemaria Casanovas and variants from Helen Chen (Silk, The Unbelievable Gwenpool), Alan Quah (Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, Sinister War), and Derrick Chew (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Venom).
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]
Marvel has come up with a sneak-y way to officially introduce the mercenary, the mutant, and the astronaut into the franchise
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine
Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
ComicBook
The Avengers Wage a War Across Time in Marvel Limited Series
Marvel Comics celebrates the 60th anniversary of Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: War Across Time, a five-issue limited series set in the legendary era created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck. Assembling the classic team of Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and the Wasp — are Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz (DC's The Legion of Super-Heroes) in his first story for Marvel Comics and artist Alan Davis (DC's JLA: The Nail, Marvel's Avengers Vol. 3). Described as a love letter to Avengers history, War Across Time arrives just in time for the team's milestone anniversary in January 2023.
