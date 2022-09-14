Here we go, Avengers enthusiasts, it’s Marvel news roundup time. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued with its fifth episode this Thursday, and while it might have been the most joint-shorted installment we’ve had so far, it still managed to pack in a lot that demanded to be unpacked by fans. For one, the series dared to pilfer from another of Disney’s biggest brands, the folks over at Pixar, while paving the way for one hell of a team-up when the series returns next week.

