Apple Supplier TSMC Says Production Not 'Majorly' Impacted By Taiwan Earthquakes
Apple Inc's AAPL long-time chip partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, said the recent earthquakes in Taiwan did not significantly impact its business. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday came as the third quake in the past three days that has struck Taiwan, leading to the death of one and injuring 146, as per Taiwan's fire department. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
