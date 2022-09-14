ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 on Hulu, Yet Another Depressing Trip Back To Gilead

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KATB3_0hv8ARyz00

The Handmaid’s Tale is back, picking up right where we left off — with June having led a shocking murder and Canada’s tenuous connection to Gilead growing stronger. Let’s get into it…

THE HANDMAID’S TALE SEASON 5: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Fresh off her stint killing Fred Waterford, June (Elisabeth Moss) dangles her bloody fingers into clear bathwater. The blood swirling against the bathtub’s pristine white surface is immediately evocative of Handmaids’ own red and white color palette, because if there’s one thing this show loves, it’s some handsome, on-the-nose visual storytelling.

The Gist: Still riding the high of murdering her former Commander, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), June (Elisabeth Moss) is grappling with what her next move should be. Since the murder took place in the No Man’s Land between Gilead and Canada, she’s able to confess to Fred’s murder and face zero repercussions. That leaves her weary confidantes Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) to aid June as she fights to reunite with her lost daughter, Hannah, and confronts the dark impulses that the trauma of surviving Gilead have brought out in her — namely, a desire for revenge against her primary abuser, Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

More than anything, Season 5 is a tense chess match between these two women and their very different visions of Gilead’s future (or lack thereof). Although she remains in Canadian custody, Serena is quick to leverage Fred’s death as an opportunity to present a more sympathetic vision of Gilead to the world. In return, June and her allies are forced to reckon with the small but growing faction of people who have come to idolize the “return to the old ways” that Gilead represents.

As a series, The Handmaid’s Tale has always (somewhat accidentally) riffed on real-life events. In its first season after the collapse of Roe V. Wade, the threat that a small but vocal ultra-conservative minority can pose to the rest of society is easily Season 5’s most timely thread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snAtD_0hv8ARyz00
Photo: HULU ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Since 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale has built upon Margaret Atwood’s original novel to create its own distinct, brutally dark dystopian world. The closest you could probably get is Alias Grace, another Atwood adaptation that tackles the horrors of patriarchal violence through the eyes of a 19th century maid accused of murder.

Our Take: Beautifully shot and led by one of our best working actresses — really, how much does golden age TV owe to withering Elisabeth Moss close-ups alone? — The Handmaid’s Tale has spent several seasons leaning on its considerable artistic merits to distract from the fact that its brutal dystopian world fares much better as limited series allegory than an expansive, serialized drama.

Season 4 gave the show some much-needed momentum, as June finally escaped into Canada and led the show out of the grim cycle of violence and vague gestures at rebellion that it had become trapped in.

Sadly, Season 5 finds The Handmaid’s Tale spinning its wheels once again. Despite Moss’ best efforts, the show is breaking at the seams when it comes to its larger narrative. After running out of source material by the Season 1 finale, showrunner Bruce Miller and co have proven that they’re more than willing to sacrifice world-building credulity for maximum narrative drama. Despite the supposed life-and-death stakes of Gilead, key characters are easily able to rebel without serious consequences or hop back and forth between Canada’s borders whenever the writers wish, making what started out as an acceptable metaphor for American patriarchy into a fictional world too riddled with contradictions to feel worth investing in anymore.

While watching Gilead’s influence creep into Canada is interesting, it’s hardly enough to sustain a 10-episode season. Perhaps if June’s vigilante instincts were explored more, her increasingly incredulous face-offs with Serena would have more narrative heft. Strahovski, as always, is a standout, nimbly mining the tragic irony of a woman who’s subjugated by a system she helped create. But knowing that another season of The Handmaid’s Tale waits in the wings, June and Serena’s central conflict only feels like stalling.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: By the end of the premiere, June is back in the bathroom. This time, she cradles her baby daughter Nicole, but make no mistake! The Waterfords’ demise is still very much on her mind.

Sleeper Star: Last season, McKenna Grace’s turn as rebellious young Wife Esther marked an impressive career pivot point from sought-after child star to more mature dramatic actress. She’s back to steal even more scenes in Season 5, as her character navigates her newfound position as a Handmaid with a twisted sense of vengeance that makes for one of the season’s early standout scenes.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Most Pilot-y Line: Not too many pilot-y lines, since we’re five seasons in, but it wouldn’t be a Handmaid’s Tale season opener without a few refrains of “Under his eye” and “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum (don’t let the bastards grind you down).”

Our Call: SKIP IT. Unless you’re already a dedicated Handmaid’s Tale fan, you can skip the drudgery of this season and check back in with June when the series comes to a close with Season 6.

Abby Monteil is a New York-based writer. Her work has also appeared in The Daily Beast, Insider, Them, Thrillist, Elite Daily, and others.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in addressing Alexis Bledel's exit

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 1! Turn back now if you haven't caught up on Hulu yet. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has now begun – and it didn't take long to find out what happened to Emily following Alexis Bledel's exit from the Hulu drama. The season premiere picks up in the wake of Commander Waterford's murder at the hands of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), Emily, and a bunch of other disgruntled former handmaids.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Joseph Fiennes
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Distractify

Praise Be, 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Has Finally Arrived! Here's Your Official Episode Guide

We've been sent good weather, and what we mean by that is The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has officially arrived! The fifth installment of the unsettling dystopian series dropped on Hulu on Sept. 14, and fans finally get to see the sadistic drama unfold as the fate of June (Elisabeth Moss) — deemed 'Offred' and eventually 'Ofjoseph' — is unveiled subsequent to beating Fred to death with a group of (totally supportive) refugee Handmaids during the Season 4 finale.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Handmaids
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy