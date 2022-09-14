ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog

Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released

Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland Fans Verdict: A Night to Forget

Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? We’ve had bad games this season - most notably at Rotherham United and Sheffield United - but Wednesday night was the worst of the lot. I just have no idea where it came from. We were all over the place from start to finish. We couldn’t pass the ball, we couldn’t keep the ball, we couldn’t defend, we couldn’t attack, we couldn’t press, we couldn’t sit in and hold shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

After a week’s hiatus for mourning and remembrance, the Premier League is back in session... well, mostly. Three matches are postponed — two for policing issues related to the upcoming state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and one in the aftermath of a rail strike that didn’t actually happen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace

Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
SOCCER
SB Nation

On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere

After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Brighton Hove Albion
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat

It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s

Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton

The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”

Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Final | First league win finally!

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton did just enough today to get the win in another team effort, with the defence holding strong to get the second clean sheet in a row. 90+6’ - Final whistle!! Everton win their first game of the league season!. 90+4’ - McNeil booked for catching...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure

Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lewis Hall signs proper new Chelsea contract — reports

Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall has reportedly signed a new three-year contract, committing his immediate future to the Blues until at least 2024-25. Hall, who turned 18 last week, had been under contract through 2024 already, but that was just on the standard three-year first professional deal he signed last September upon turning 17. Presumably the new terms are bit more favorable than that initial pro contract. While not yet officially confirmed by the club, Hall’s extension certainly fits with Chelsea’s re-found commitment to youth and talent development.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

14’ - Gana catches Bowen as he finds Fornals, referee Michael Oliver playing the advantage there. 12’ - Everton’s press is giving the Hammers fits and they lose the ball again, and Gueye is fouled by Paqueta, the Brazilian is getting frustrated. 9’ - Gray ekes out...
PREMIER LEAGUE

