Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded US "guarantees" it will not withdraw again from a nuclear deal if it is revived ahead of his debut visit to the United Nations. Raisi last year succeeded Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who spoke to Obama by telephone while visiting New York for the United Nations.
Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’
President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Proud Boys memo reveals meticulous planning for ‘street-level violence’
Document of 23 pages shows the lengths to which the far-right group goes to prepare for potentially violent encounters and exposes the militaristic structure and language it has adopted. The document is so dowdy and formal it resembles the annual minutes of a society of tax accountants. Its index lists...
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil river in northeast
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv said its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas.
Monday briefing: ‘The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed’
Good morning from Parliament Square, where thousands of people have already gathered for Britain’s first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill. It’s a little chilly, but the skies are clear, and the crowd is in good spirits which occasionally dissolve into quiet displays of mourning – for the Queen, for an era, for the inescapable passage of time. “What does she mean to me?” says Sophie Carruthers, who got in by train from Leeds last night and hasn’t been to bed. “What a question. She means everything.”
