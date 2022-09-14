ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana price analysis: Will the rears continue to dominate the Solana market?

Sol is following the bearish trend the bears are trying to manipulate Solana’s market. The current price of the coin had lost around 2.17% during the intraday trading session and is hovering around $32.91. The pair of SOL/BTC is approx around 0.001662 BTC. The bears have attempted to enter...
APECoin Price Analysis: APE Surge Over 15% at Weekend, RSI Turns Bullish

The price of APECoin is reaching the previous weekly swing high over the weekend. Altcoin price reached on the Parabolic SAR indicator on the daily time frame. Last night, APE price broke the downsloping trendline with a gain of 20%. After a long drop, APECoin price displayed significant purchasing yesterday...
Reuters

Finland cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast, eyes recession risk

HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finland's finance ministry on Monday cut its economic growth forecast for 2023 and said the country was at risk of a recession. The ministry now predicts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.7% in 2022 and by 0.5% next year when in June it had expected the growth to be 1.4% in this year and 1.1% in 2023.
