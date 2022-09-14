Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
Solana price analysis: Will the rears continue to dominate the Solana market?
Sol is following the bearish trend the bears are trying to manipulate Solana’s market. The current price of the coin had lost around 2.17% during the intraday trading session and is hovering around $32.91. The pair of SOL/BTC is approx around 0.001662 BTC. The bears have attempted to enter...
themarketperiodical.com
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC Ramins Under Nerrow Sideways Range, Buyers Need Price Pump
Litecoin is caught by short-sellers while the price trades under a narrow horizontal range. The Chopness Index started a downside move from the higher zone and stood at its halfway point. Last night trading volume was very low compared to other trading sessions. After an overnight recovery, Litecoin (LTC) price...
themarketperiodical.com
Zilliqa Price Analysis: When will ZIL Crypto Recover itself above the Consolidation Phase?
Zilliqa price has been consolidating inside the range bound area at lower levels over the daily price chart. ZIL crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ZIL/BTC is at 0.000001717 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.68%. Bulls have frequently failed to...
themarketperiodical.com
APECoin Price Analysis: APE Surge Over 15% at Weekend, RSI Turns Bullish
The price of APECoin is reaching the previous weekly swing high over the weekend. Altcoin price reached on the Parabolic SAR indicator on the daily time frame. Last night, APE price broke the downsloping trendline with a gain of 20%. After a long drop, APECoin price displayed significant purchasing yesterday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Housing Market Index Might Decline Slightly To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The housing market index for September is scheduled for release at...
Finland cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast, eyes recession risk
HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finland's finance ministry on Monday cut its economic growth forecast for 2023 and said the country was at risk of a recession. The ministry now predicts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.7% in 2022 and by 0.5% next year when in June it had expected the growth to be 1.4% in this year and 1.1% in 2023.
Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline.
