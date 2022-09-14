HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finland's finance ministry on Monday cut its economic growth forecast for 2023 and said the country was at risk of a recession. The ministry now predicts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.7% in 2022 and by 0.5% next year when in June it had expected the growth to be 1.4% in this year and 1.1% in 2023.

