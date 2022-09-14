ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is at a record low price at Amazon

By Jen Allen
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVRuU_0hv86ivZ00
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently at its lowest price ever when you buy from Amazon, with $750 off its MSRP. You can grab the foldable smartphone for $1,049.99 (was $1,799.99) (opens in new tab) today, giving you the perfect opportunity to get the stylish phone for much less than usual. In the past, we've seen it dip to $1,249.99 but this is the first time it's got so close to the tantalizing $1,000 figure. Usually, it's closer to $1,400-$1,500. The deal is available on the Phantom Silver and Phantom Black color schemes so you have options here.

If you've been seeking out one of the best gaming phones, you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Even better, it's unique compared to most other smartphones thanks to its foldable design that means you get plenty of screen space that would rival tablets, with the body itself taking up no more room than the average smartphone.

The screen folds out to an almost-square 7.6-inch tablet-esque screen with a large 6.2-inch cover screen on one of half of the front side of the device for easier access. The larger screen is the one you'll love for gaming with the 'crease' barely perceptible and a 120Hz display that means you can play Call of Duty mobile and similar on high settings without a problem. Dolby audio ensures it sounds great too with the dual-speaker setup supporting strong bass performance. Basically, it's the gaming phone you've dreamt of but at a much more reasonable price while it's $750 off.

(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | $1,799.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $750 - One of the best gaming phones around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even more tempting now it's at a considerable discount, and is sure to offer great gaming performance. This is the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

More of today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

We're rounding up all the web's lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in both the US and UK. Below is our price comparison tool to help you find the right one for your budget and requirements.

More of today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

One of the best gaming tablets may be a better choice if screen size is everything for you. Alternatively, go even bigger with the best gaming laptops. If you're sticking with a smartphone though, we'd recommend taking a look at the best mobile controllers on the market.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Design#Folds#Foldable Smartphone#Smart Phone#The Phantom Silver And#Phantom Black#Dolby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy