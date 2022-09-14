The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is at a record low price at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently at its lowest price ever when you buy from Amazon, with $750 off its MSRP. You can grab the foldable smartphone for $1,049.99 (was $1,799.99) (opens in new tab) today, giving you the perfect opportunity to get the stylish phone for much less than usual. In the past, we've seen it dip to $1,249.99 but this is the first time it's got so close to the tantalizing $1,000 figure. Usually, it's closer to $1,400-$1,500. The deal is available on the Phantom Silver and Phantom Black color schemes so you have options here.

If you've been seeking out one of the best gaming phones, you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Even better, it's unique compared to most other smartphones thanks to its foldable design that means you get plenty of screen space that would rival tablets, with the body itself taking up no more room than the average smartphone.

The screen folds out to an almost-square 7.6-inch tablet-esque screen with a large 6.2-inch cover screen on one of half of the front side of the device for easier access. The larger screen is the one you'll love for gaming with the 'crease' barely perceptible and a 120Hz display that means you can play Call of Duty mobile and similar on high settings without a problem. Dolby audio ensures it sounds great too with the dual-speaker setup supporting strong bass performance. Basically, it's the gaming phone you've dreamt of but at a much more reasonable price while it's $750 off.

(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | $1,799.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $750 - One of the best gaming phones around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even more tempting now it's at a considerable discount, and is sure to offer great gaming performance. This is the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

More of today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

We're rounding up all the web's lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in both the US and UK. Below is our price comparison tool to help you find the right one for your budget and requirements.

More of today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

One of the best gaming tablets may be a better choice if screen size is everything for you. Alternatively, go even bigger with the best gaming laptops. If you're sticking with a smartphone though, we'd recommend taking a look at the best mobile controllers on the market.