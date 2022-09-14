Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Moorestown
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Burlington County this weekend. Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.
Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
fox29.com
Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
fox29.com
1 dead after construction zone crash on I-95 in Delaware County, traffic at standstill for hours
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - A fatal accident on southbound I-95 shutdown traffic for miles Friday night. About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township. Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed. There were...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
