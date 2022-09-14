ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
BreakingAC

Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
fox29.com

Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sicklerville, NJ
City
Monroeville, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Camden, NJ
Cars
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
City
Camden, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
Sicklerville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Traffic Accident#State#The Motor Veh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy