Public Safety

Cops Alert Local Pawn Shops To Be On The Look Out For PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry

By Bruce Goodwin II
 4 days ago

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

D ays after the murder of PnB Rock , the police are doing all they can to ensure the criminal gets caught.

Law enforcement has told TMZ that to put the murderer behind bars, they’ve communicated with those in PnB’s inner circle to figure out precisely what jewelry he was wearing at the time of the robbery. In addition, the investigators have already tipped off several local pawn shops in the area to let the cops know if anyone tries to sell off the expensive jewelry pieces.

TMZ’s source goes on to explain that they currently think the robber was aware that PnB was at the South Los Angeles location of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles because of social media posts.

On Monday afternoon, while dining with PnB, his girlfriend Steph Sibounheuang posted a picture of her plate of food with a geotag of the couple’s exact location.

But beyond learning how the criminal located him, what will also help authorities is the footage from the restaurant. The entire crime was caught on surveillance footage, and although it’s grainy, it could help positively identify those involved. Unfortunately, all that’s known now is that the killer was wearing a mask.

Other footage could come from surrounding establishments with cameras that may show the getaway vehicle.

Reports that social media posts led to getting the drop on PnB have been heavily criticized on social media because all the blame would be placed on the girlfriend. Even Cardi B tweeted that they shouldn’t be worried about particulars and instead send positive energy to his family and loved ones.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” she said Monday night. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

See how the hip-hop community mourned his senseless death:

