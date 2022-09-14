Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused of turning visit to Queen’s funeral into political rally
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro held an impromptu election rally by delivering an open-air campaign speech in London, where he had come to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.Brazilians go the polls on October 2, with Bolsonaro widely tipped to be replaced by political rival and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.But the controversial Bolsonaro used the trip to London to try and sway undecided voters of his international gravitas by taking his political message on the road.Speaking to about 200 supporters gathered outside the Brazilian Embassy in Mayfair, Bolsonaro insisted the polls were wrong — and that he...
Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen
LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. “They know that they are there to honor the passing, honor the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the U.S. State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.”
Comments / 0