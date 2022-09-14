ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstown, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
City
Kingstown, NC
fox46.com

Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Person
Ralph Gonsalves
WLTX.com

New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Chaos erupts on first night of SCarowinds after rumors of shots fired, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Public Safety
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelby High School Student Shot To Death Outside Apartment

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old Shelby High School student was shot and killed the night of September 13, 2022. Shelby Police did not identify the student. Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Logan Street around 10:48pm and found the teen lying outside an apartment building. Police say the teen was shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.

