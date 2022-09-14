Read full article on original website
Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
MEDIC: 3 killed, 1 hurt after overnight crash on I-485 near University City
CHARLOTTE — Three people are dead and one is injured after an overnight crash on I-485 northbound, according to officials. The crash happened near University City Boulevard and shut down the outer loop on I-485 North exit 33 from around 3 a.m. to almost 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the NCDOT.
Monday: Channel 9 investigates claims that boy’s cancer could have been prevented
YORK, S.C. — A five-year-old boy from York is in a wheelchair and is unable to walk after a devastating cancer diagnosis. His family says he was born with cancer. But in a lawsuit, they claim his tumor wasn’t detected for months because the hospital didn’t have required doctors review his X-rays.
WYFF4.com
Deputies arrest three women in connection with the fight at Greenville Bruster's ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop led to the arrest of three women, according to Greenville County deputies. Deputies say the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road....
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
fox46.com
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Greenville
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run in the Upstate on Friday. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as, 79 year old Beatrice Miller of Taylors.
WLTX.com
New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
fox46.com
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police charge former day care employees accused of putting frozen ice packs in children's clothes
FOUNTAIN INN SC (WYFF) — Two former employees of a South Carolina day care center are facing cruelty charges after police say they put ice packs inside the clothing of two children. Fountain Inn police charged Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall with cruelty to children. Police say the women...
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
WLOS.com
Chaos erupts on first night of SCarowinds after rumors of shots fired, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.
WLBT
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.
WYFF4.com
Deputies looking for suspects after fight between women at Greenville County ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop has deputies asking for help identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying three people shown assaulting a couple outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road, according to a Facebook post.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelby High School Student Shot To Death Outside Apartment
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old Shelby High School student was shot and killed the night of September 13, 2022. Shelby Police did not identify the student. Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Logan Street around 10:48pm and found the teen lying outside an apartment building. Police say the teen was shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
