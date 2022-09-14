Read full article on original website
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Widow Of Amateur MMA Fighter Questions Risks Of Fighting
Nearly six months after her husband died from injuries sustained in an amateur MMA bout, Margaret Anderson is still coming to terms with the circumstances of the loss. 25-year-old Christian Lubenga competed in an amateur lightweight bout at AMMO Fight League 10 in West Springfield, Massachusetts in March. Facing fellow debutant Cody McCracken, Lubenga ended up losing the bout via strikes in the third round.
MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss
Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
Paulo Costa Explains Why He’s Against Move To 205lbs
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa isn’t planning on making a move to light heavyweight anytime soon despite recent weight-cutting issues. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-headliner last month. He got back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
PSA: Do Not Ever Send Any Emails To Nate Diaz
If you’re looking to get into contact with MMA star Nate Diaz, there’s one medium you ought to avoid…. At UFC 279 last weekend, Diaz added a fairy-tale ending to a memorable career inside the Octagon, submitting Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the pay-per-view’s main event.
Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career
Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs. The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.
Watch: MMA Fighter Retains Belt With Lightning-Quick Armbar
MMA fighter Jaqueline Amorim continues to prove she could be a future superstar with another rapid submission at LFA 142. Amorim faced Ashley Nichols in her first LFA strawweight title defense at LFA 142 on Friday. Amorim earned the title back in February in a kneebar submission that took under two minutes to secure.
Michael Bisping Rates The Top 5 Most Underrated UFC Champions
Michael Bisping is an underrated UFC champion in his own right, so he knows a thing or two about what that position means. As much as Bisping is a legend within the realm of MMA, he is also a clear fan of the history of the sport and has seen nearly everything that MMA has to offer. Over his years as both a fighter and ambassador for the sport, he has been in touch with the opinions of the fanbase, while also having an insider perspective on how things unfold behind the scenes.
Top 10 Most Chaotic UFC PPV Cards Of All Time
As the dust settles from UFC 279, let’s look back at the top 10 most chaotic UFC PPV cards. To make this list, the card (or the aftermath) must have caused a significant disruption to the promotion or a division. 10) UFC 189. Capping off the UFC’s fourth annual...
MMA Reporter Documents Journey Preparing For His First Fight
In an effort to better understand the trials that fighters go through in their careers, MMA reporter John Hyon Ko has started training with the ultimate goal of competing in an MMA bout himself. A Senior MMA Correspondent with The AllStar, Ko is chronicling his experience via video blog as...
Sterling Names Who Cejudo Should Fight To Be Taken Seriously
Aljamain Sterling names who he thinks Henry Cejudo should fight in his come-back fight if the former “Triple Champ” wants to be taken seriously. Aljamain Sterling makes his second defense of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw. However, Henry Cejudo has been injecting himself into speculation about who will face the winner. Sterling had some thoughts about Henry Cejudo recently, telling The MMA Hour last month:
Fighters React To Sandhagen’s Win Over Yadong At UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 featured a bantamweight main event that saw Cory Sandhagen walk away victorious after a nasty cut on Song Yadong forced the ringside doctor to call the fight off. A closely contested first round included a number of takedowns attempts from Sandhagen, but Yadong’s takedown defense largely help up. “Kung Fu Kid” certainly appeared to have the power advantage early, while Sandhagen was working kicks and landing more volume.
Khabib: Oliveira Won’t Show Up Vs. Makhachev, Dariush Will Sub
If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s prophecy is any indication, the UFC may want to prepare for a backup to Charles Oliveira. Oliveira will face Nurmagomedov’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The matchup puts the recently vacated former champion against the rising contender Makhachev.
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Videographer For ‘Stylebender’ Doc Talks Adesanya’s Star Power
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is going to be the subject of a documentary. One of the biggest stars in the UFC today is Israel Adesanya. He has been dominating the UFC middleweight division for over three years and has also found success outside of the cage. Adesanya is an interesting guy who has style, hence his nickname, “Stylebender.”
Sandhagen: O’Malley’s Track Record Doesn’t Match His Big Talk
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley doesn’t back up his confident persona with high-quality wins in the Octagon. Sandhagen will battle Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner this Saturday. He’s looking to rebound following a short-notice loss to former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.
Sandhagen Names “Obvious” UFC Christmas Gift After Yadong Win
Cory Sandhagen will be asking Santa for a matchup with one of two top-five bantamweights this Christmas. At UFC Vegas 60 this evening, Sandhagen snapped a two-fight losing streak by securing a doctor-stoppage TKO victory over surging prospect Song Yadong. Sandhagen was rattled by a Yadong power strike in round two but responded with a slicing elbow that opened up a gaping cut above Yadong’s left eye.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke
MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/12-9/17): Yusuff Gets New Opponent
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff and entertaining bantamweight Julio Arce. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Gillian Robertson Reacts To Breaking Records, Chasing Oliveira
Gillian Robertson reacts to breaking six divisional records, a WMMA record, and tying a men’s flyweight record with her win over Mariya Agapova. Robertson pulled off a must-see comeback-of-the-year contending RNC, smashing multiple records in the processes. The first round wasn’t looking great for Robertson, as she ate hammer...
