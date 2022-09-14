ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You The Primary Caretaker For A Loved One? Check Out This Event!

By Karen Clark
 4 days ago

Are you a professional caregiver or care for a loved one? The Duke Caregiver Community Event offers insights from experts and ways to connect with services and support systems. Find answers and resources that can help you navigate this journey. MORE DETAILS

The Duke Caregiver Community Event will take place twice in 2022, each time with unique content and presentations. We will host a series of virtual presentations on September 20, 2022, followed by an in-person conference in Durham, North Carolina on October 28, 2022.

The Duke Community Caregiver Event provides caregivers across the country access to education, support, and resources. All sessions at our virtual and in-person events will be available in English and Spanish.

Presentations in 2022 will cover these topics and more:

Understanding dementia and taking a positive approach to care
Creating and maintaining boundaries and empathy as a caregiver
Communication strategies with disoriented people
The latest Alzheimer’s Disease research and treatments
Navigating conversations with family and loved ones
Strategies for mental health care

