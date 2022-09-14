Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating Thurston Avenue burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary on Thurston Avenue in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say it happened around 2:45 Thursday morning. Two men allegedly got inside the residence and were confronted by someone living there, then the two men fled in unknown directions. One suspect possibly named Rudy...
wnbf.com
Johnson City Police Concerned About Accused Rapist’s Release
The Village of Johnson City Police say a Syracuse man is being charged with felony counts of Rape and Forcible Compulsion in a reported sexual assault Saturday, September 10. According to a news release from the police department, which authorities also posted on social media, 26-year-old Antonio Bethune was found along with the alleged female victim after the report of the attack on September 10.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
theharlemvalleynews.net
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Robbery
A Binghamton man will spend a year and a half to three years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to attempted robbery in the third degree. Thursday, the Broome County District Attorney Office said, 31 year-old James B. Lynch forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton on January 28, 2022.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of drugs, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Clayton Avenue in the city. Artist Quiller,...
cnyhomepage.com
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
Corrections officer admits to bringing drugs into the Broome Co. jail
A former corrections officer has been sentenced to probation for bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
Police arrest 56 year-old woman for partying with kids
Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Colchester woman for buying alcohol for minors and then calling police when the kids wouldn't leave.
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related
HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
Broome County jail pod in COVID lockdown
An outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a section of the Broome County Jail to go into lockdown.
Binghamton woman sentenced for arson
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison after she pled guilty to felony Attempted Arson.
