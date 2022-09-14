Linda Beard Rogers, 66, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. Linda was born on March 20, 1956 in Beaumont, TX. She was a teacher for Magnolia Specialized Services and a member of the Pentecostals of Magnolia. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a homemaker, who loved cooking for her family and friends. Her family thought of her as a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister.

