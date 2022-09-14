Read full article on original website
Tigers on the Road at Tabor
HILLSBORO, Kan. (ccctigers.com) – The Central Christian College women’s soccer team was back on the pitch Wednesday evening, making the short trip over to Hillsboro, Kansas, to take on the Tabor College Bluejays. The Tigers were coming off of a weekend forfeit from Texas College, and were itching to get back on the field.
Sterling’s Sensational Freshman Runs Rampant over Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Things weren’t looking promising for Sterling on Friday at Sedgwick. Down 14-0, Sterling hopped on the back of a dominant offensive line and freshman quarterback Zane Farney, and the Black Bears stormed back to win 26-20. The win improved Sterling to 2-1. Farney’s 80-yard kickoff...
MHS Freshman Go 3-0 in Home Quad Thursday
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Freshman Volleyball team was able to go 3-0 in their home quad on Thursday as they hosted Circle, Wichita Collegiate, and El Dorado. “I’m so proud of these girls,” said Coach Jamie Siess, “We have struggled all season to win the first game, but tonight we were able to play mentally tough and compete to win the first set against Circle and the match.” The Pups would defeat the Thunderbirds in their only match of the night that went to three sets, 25-16, 25-23, and 15-6. The Pups would take care of business in their next two matches, defeating Wichita Collegiate 25-9, and 25-11. In their final match of the night they would defeat El Dorado 25-13, and 25-9.
R.J. Evans Making Most of Extra Time as a Blue Dragon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has been one gigantic, colossal pain for our world since it began a couple of years ago. Through it all the negatives that Covid-19 produced, every once-in-a-while, a positive has come out this dark period of history. Hutchinson Community College super-sophomore linebacker...
MHS Girls Take Third in Buhler Varsity Tennis Invitational
BUHLER, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Tennis team took a mix of different players to the Buhler Varsity Invitational on Thursday, as they were able to come away with a third place finish. Coach Ricardo Sanchez said, “It was a good chance for all of the players to play some good competition and try to improve their game.”
Buhler Golf 4th at McPherson Behind Solid Play from Cooper, Gover
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Buhler golf put together its best week of the season so far. Coming off a third-place finish Tuesday, the Lady Crusaders grabbed fourth place Thursday at Turkey Creek in McPherson on Thursday. “This was our first 18-hole tournament of the year on a tough golf course,”...
Buhler Falls Behind Early in Losing at Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. – Great Bend was mired in a 19-game losing streak headed to Friday’s game against Buhler. The streak ended with an emphatic 31-6 win. It’s been a season of lengthy losing streaks snapped. Two weeks prior, Topeka-Highland Park ended a 65-game losing streak. Turnovers...
Pups Take 5th in First Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational
McPHERSON, Kan. – All 19 Bullpup Girls were able to participate in the 1st Annual McPherson Varsity Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday, battling windy conditions to finish 5th at Turkey Creek Golf Course out of 9 teams. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “It was the first time a majority of our girls have played 18 holes before. I am very proud of them as this was a big step for our program. We all gained a lot of good experience.”
Bullpup Girls Take 5th, Boys 7th in Buhler Cross Country Invitational Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team traveled to Buhler for an invitational on Thursday, where four athletes from the JV and varsity finished with medals, as the Girls would finish 5th, and the boys would take 8th. Chloe Clevenger led the girls, as she finished fifth. Ethan...
Eldo Pete Kroeker
Eldo Pete Kroeker was born September 9, 1929 to parents Pete and Sara Kroeker in McPherson, KS and. was sibling to Ernest, Ella, Amanda and John. He lived in Inman, Kansas all his childhood days. One of. Eldo’s favorite memories was walking home along the Rock-Island railroad throwing rocks. I...
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
Final Weekend of the Kansas State Fair; Here are Few Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Only three days remain to enjoy the 2022 version of the Kansas State Fair. Here’s a look at a few weekend highlights. ALL DAY: Gate admission is only $2 for members of the PlayOn app (Not a member? Join for free at kslottery.com) 1 PM:...
