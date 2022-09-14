Read full article on original website
RIPCO, JLL take home REBNY’s retail deal of the year awards
It’s no secret that New York City’s retail brokers have had their work cut out for them during the pandemic, with Vornado’s Steve Roth declaring last November that the market “may never recover” to its peak of the mid-2010s. But there was little doom and...
Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
In the brouhaha between Gary Barnett and two business partners, the partners had the last ha-ha. The Extell Development founder discontinued a lawsuit he had filed against Yoel Weber and Yoel Leonorovitz after their attorneys disproved the allegations with a series of emails. Barnett had alleged that he was never told about a $6 million sale of two Brooklyn properties they had bought together.
Meadow, Davean pick up 12 apartment properties for $77M
Carlyle isn’t the only institutional player buying apartment buildings individually in New York City. Meadow Partners and Davean Holdings have acquired 12 free-market, multifamily properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan in the past six months, spending $77.2 million in all. The joint venture secured a $59.6 million loan from Fortress Investment Group for the acquisitions, according to the debt broker, Walker & Dunlop.
Related rolls the dice with Hudson Yards casino bid
Related Companies announced Thursday it will be partnering with Wynn Resorts in the first publicly announced bid for one of three new casino licenses open to city developers, Bloomberg and the New York Times reported. The casino would be located next to the Javits Center on the undeveloped western side...
Serhant launches Greenpoint’s Huron condos from the water
Hoisted onto a sternward railing, finger pointed dramatically to the starboard horizon, dressed in a sharp navy suit and white hat, Ryan Serhant was ready to play captain. The star broker was addressing a packed cruise, gathered Wednesday night for the launch of Brooklyn’s newest luxury condominium projects on the Greenpoint waterfront.
Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89
Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
Nearly 50% of workers return to office post-Labor Day
More New York City office workers are taking a page from students heading back to school, packing up for returns of their own. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, 49 percent of workers returned to their desks, according to a survey reported by the Commercial Observer. The report is based on 160 major Manhattan employers conducted by the Partnership for New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
