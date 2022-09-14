In the brouhaha between Gary Barnett and two business partners, the partners had the last ha-ha. The Extell Development founder discontinued a lawsuit he had filed against Yoel Weber and Yoel Leonorovitz after their attorneys disproved the allegations with a series of emails. Barnett had alleged that he was never told about a $6 million sale of two Brooklyn properties they had bought together.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO