Cape Cod Times

Photo Shoot: A Dog's Life

As the north/south immigration issue played out on Martha’s Vineyard this week with the arrival of a group of Venezuelans, my photo colleague Ron Schloerb was chasing the national story. My tasking kept me on the north side of Vineyard Sound heading to the Cape Cod Kennel Club’s annual September dog show at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth. This is a coveted assignment where just about anywhere you look, there is a photo to be made. ...
FALMOUTH, MA
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Bella Hadid never shies away from throwing on a bold look ... and you can always count on her wearing accessories to compliment her outfit. Take in these candid moments during New York Fashion Week and see if you can spot the differences between these two stylish shots. Looking fire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth

August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
CELEBRITIES

