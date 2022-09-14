Read full article on original website
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend
Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center
The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
Neighbors Upset Over Trash on Sidewalk, Just Blocks from RibFest
Neighbors on West 7th St. are upset about an uncleaned pile of trash accumulating in front of one house, reportedly for over a month. According to the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Erie, it's from a tenant at the building in the midst of being evicted. The city has ordered the land owner to clean it up before the end of the day, or face a citation.
Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend
The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close
The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
St. Patrick's Haven Damaged by Fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie. On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at St. Patrick's Haven on East 12th Street, forcing 24 men who were staying there to evacuate. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
Man Killed in Crash in Sheffield Township
A man was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle in Sheffield Township, Warren County, on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 948 south of Henrys Mill Rd. around 6:54 a.m. Charles Honeywell, 52, of Hunlock Creek, was heading north on Route 948 in a...
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
Man Arrested After Allegedly A Disturbing Tranquil Day Along The Conewango Creek
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly disturbing a tranquil day along the Conewango Creek. On Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were waved down by bystanders who were kayaking in the Town of Carroll. The kayakers said Steven...
Road Closure Scheduled for Railroad Work in Pleasant Township
Crescent Park on Route 3005 in Pleasant Township, Warren County will be closed to through traffic from September 19th to September 23rd. The closure is due to railroad work. Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing north of the intersection with Route 6 and Crescent Park. A...
State Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Accident
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident. It happened around 5 am on Saturday morning in the 7000 block of West Ridge Road. The operator, identified as 24 year-old Dylan Oakes of Girard was heading east when he ran off Route 20, hit several fixed objects and was thrown from the motorcycle.
