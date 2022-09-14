ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend

Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Top-Prize Take 5 Tickets Sold in Dunkirk-Fredonia Area

The New York Lottery has announced that there were three top-prize winning tickets sold for Friday's midday Take 5 drawing, and two of the tickets were purchased in northern Chautauqua County. The winning tickets, each worth $6,524, were sold at the Fredonia Food Mart on Temple Street in Fredonia and Tops Markets on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The third top-prize ticket was purchased in Syracuse. The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 18, 20, 22, and 30.
DUNKIRK, NY
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
wesb.com

Woman Returns to Bradford for Art Exhibit

A former Bradford resident will return for an art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Lynn Heckathorn will kick off an art show titled “360: A Retrospective, Artwork by Lynn Heckathorn” with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sep 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall as part of events planned for the university’s Alumni and Family Weekend.
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

HS Football: Dunkirk Falls at East Aurora, Fredonia Beats Tonawanda

Dunkirk had the misfortune of losing two close games to start the high school football season, and that trend continued Friday night. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Marauders fell behind big in the first half and then rallied, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost at East Aurora by a 20-13 score in a Class B-2 battle.
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend

The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Patrick's Haven Damaged by Fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie. On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at St. Patrick's Haven on East 12th Street, forcing 24 men who were staying there to evacuate. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Announce Revised Football Attendance Policies

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools have announced revised attendance policies ahead of the first Red Raider football home game. The district says students in 8th grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and that the adult must be responsible for their youth at all times during the game.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Irish Festival Announces Free Festival Parking

The Erie Irish Festival has announced that the festival will have free parking Downtown in a few different locations. The Irish Festival begins this Friday and will continue through the weekend. The festival said the Erie Parking Authority has generously donated parking for the Irish Festival. The UPMC employee parking...
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out The Donation The National Comedy Center Just Got

If you're a fan of Betty White (and who isn't?), you're going to want to plan a trip to Jamestown to visit the National Comedy Center soon. Comedy is an art and no one displays the art of comedy like the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. If you love comedy and you've never been there, you really do need to plan a day to get there to check out this incredible museum. It was opened in August of 2018 and is a mecca for comedy lovers of all genres. Whether you like the clean one-liners or you like the raunchy stuff, they've got it all covered.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow

Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
FRIENDSHIP, NY

