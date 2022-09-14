Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
erienewsnow.com
Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend
Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
erienewsnow.com
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Top-Prize Take 5 Tickets Sold in Dunkirk-Fredonia Area
The New York Lottery has announced that there were three top-prize winning tickets sold for Friday's midday Take 5 drawing, and two of the tickets were purchased in northern Chautauqua County. The winning tickets, each worth $6,524, were sold at the Fredonia Food Mart on Temple Street in Fredonia and Tops Markets on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The third top-prize ticket was purchased in Syracuse. The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 18, 20, 22, and 30.
wesb.com
Woman Returns to Bradford for Art Exhibit
A former Bradford resident will return for an art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Lynn Heckathorn will kick off an art show titled “360: A Retrospective, Artwork by Lynn Heckathorn” with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sep 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall as part of events planned for the university’s Alumni and Family Weekend.
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Dunkirk Falls at East Aurora, Fredonia Beats Tonawanda
Dunkirk had the misfortune of losing two close games to start the high school football season, and that trend continued Friday night. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Marauders fell behind big in the first half and then rallied, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost at East Aurora by a 20-13 score in a Class B-2 battle.
erienewsnow.com
Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center
The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
erienewsnow.com
Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend
The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
erienewsnow.com
St. Patrick's Haven Damaged by Fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie. On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at St. Patrick's Haven on East 12th Street, forcing 24 men who were staying there to evacuate. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Announce Revised Football Attendance Policies
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools have announced revised attendance policies ahead of the first Red Raider football home game. The district says students in 8th grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and that the adult must be responsible for their youth at all times during the game.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Irish Festival Announces Free Festival Parking
The Erie Irish Festival has announced that the festival will have free parking Downtown in a few different locations. The Irish Festival begins this Friday and will continue through the weekend. The festival said the Erie Parking Authority has generously donated parking for the Irish Festival. The UPMC employee parking...
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Check Out The Donation The National Comedy Center Just Got
If you're a fan of Betty White (and who isn't?), you're going to want to plan a trip to Jamestown to visit the National Comedy Center soon. Comedy is an art and no one displays the art of comedy like the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. If you love comedy and you've never been there, you really do need to plan a day to get there to check out this incredible museum. It was opened in August of 2018 and is a mecca for comedy lovers of all genres. Whether you like the clean one-liners or you like the raunchy stuff, they've got it all covered.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
In Buffalo, Allentown residents express concerns for neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow
Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
