BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its groundbreaking demonstration of 200G per lane technology utilizing its latest industry-leading FiberEdge® PMD chip developments. Semtech will demonstrate the chipset at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in its demonstration of a 200Gbps PAM4 signal over a 2 km single mode optical fiber link. The PMD chips also utilize Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments of a 200G PAM4 quad linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and a 200G PAM4 single channel linear EML driver. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005063/en/ New chipset paves the way to 200G PAM4 per lane technology deployment to enable 1.6T and 3.2T optical module deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO