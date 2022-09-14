Read full article on original website
Semtech Releases 50Gbps Tri-Edge™ CDR Integrated Circuit (IC) Solution
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of its Tri-Edge™ GN2256. The GN2256 is a bidirectional analog PAM4 CDR with an integrated differential driver offering ultra-low latency, low power and use of low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/ The Tri-Edge™ GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 250μm Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1816, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 TIAs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/ The GN1816 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 TIA offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links and very high-density single mode fiber applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Announces Demonstration of Groundbreaking 200G per Lane FiberEdge® Physical Medium Dependent (PMD) Chipset at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its groundbreaking demonstration of 200G per lane technology utilizing its latest industry-leading FiberEdge® PMD chip developments. Semtech will demonstrate the chipset at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in its demonstration of a 200Gbps PAM4 signal over a 2 km single mode optical fiber link. The PMD chips also utilize Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments of a 200G PAM4 quad linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and a 200G PAM4 single channel linear EML driver. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005063/en/ New chipset paves the way to 200G PAM4 per lane technology deployment to enable 1.6T and 3.2T optical module deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases FiberEdge® Linear Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Driver for 400G and 800G Data Centers
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- -- ECOC 2022--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1848, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 chipsets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005067/en/ The GN1848 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 VCSEL driver offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links (Graphic: Business Wire)
