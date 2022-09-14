Legit Security Discovers and Helps Remediate Software Supply Chain Vulnerabilities in Google Firebase & Apache Open-Source Projects

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the expansion of its FiberEdge ® platform with two new integrated circuit (IC) solutions, the GN1300 and GN1400 TIAs. The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps 25G non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialized for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005064/en/ The GN1300 and GN1400 transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) are optimized for low-cost PIN and APD receivers, respectively (Graphic: Business Wire)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO