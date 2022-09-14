Legit Security Discovers and Helps Remediate Software Supply Chain Vulnerabilities in Google Firebase & Apache Open-Source Projects

Read full article on original website
Semtech Reveals Production of FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) Integrated Circuit (IC) to Enable Industry’s Best Chipset Performance for 5G Deployments
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of GN1700, Semtech’s FiberEdge® linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul and mid haul deployments. The GN1700 is paired with Semtech’s Tri-Edge™ GN2255 and GN2256 bidirectional clock data recovery (CDR) with driver ICs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005065/en/ The FiberEdge® GN1700 is a linear TIA for 50Gbps PAM4 SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Expands Specialized FiberEdge® Integrated Circuit (IC) Solutions for Use in Optical Modules for 5G Wireless X-haul Applications
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the expansion of its FiberEdge ® platform with two new integrated circuit (IC) solutions, the GN1300 and GN1400 TIAs. The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps 25G non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialized for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005064/en/ The GN1300 and GN1400 transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) are optimized for low-cost PIN and APD receivers, respectively (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Announces Demonstration of Groundbreaking 200G per Lane FiberEdge® Physical Medium Dependent (PMD) Chipset at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its groundbreaking demonstration of 200G per lane technology utilizing its latest industry-leading FiberEdge® PMD chip developments. Semtech will demonstrate the chipset at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in its demonstration of a 200Gbps PAM4 signal over a 2 km single mode optical fiber link. The PMD chips also utilize Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments of a 200G PAM4 quad linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and a 200G PAM4 single channel linear EML driver. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005063/en/ New chipset paves the way to 200G PAM4 per lane technology deployment to enable 1.6T and 3.2T optical module deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 250μm Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1816, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 TIAs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/ The GN1816 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 TIA offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links and very high-density single mode fiber applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 50Gbps Tri-Edge™ CDR Integrated Circuit (IC) Solution
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of its Tri-Edge™ GN2256. The GN2256 is a bidirectional analog PAM4 CDR with an integrated differential driver offering ultra-low latency, low power and use of low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/ The Tri-Edge™ GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
