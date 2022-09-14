Read full article on original website
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Report: Per David Ornstein, Chelsea Have Met With RB Leipzig Executive Oliver Mintzlaff
Todd Boehly is continuing his overhaul of Chelsea, with RB Leipzig cheif executive Oliver Mintzlaff the latest candidate met with.
