Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

Families Gather in Support at Ceremony of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial 49 new stones honoring a child’s life were added to the 998 stones encircling the lighthouse, and 49 grieving families were greeted with open arms. Everyone received white carnations to place upon the stone memorializing their child. Many brought...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Young Anglers Have Their Time in the Limelight

Cars were parked in a long line outside the Oak Bluffs Steamship Authority terminal early Sunday morning, as families waited for the gates to the pier to open. But they weren’t here to catch a ferry, not at this hour. Instead, bundled in sweatshirts and holding fishing rods, lures...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Little Anglers Land Fish and Fun at Kids Derby

The annual Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Kids Derby brought families to the Oak Bluffs Steamship wharf early Sunday morning. Even before the sun had risen, the two hour fishing competittion was underway.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Children’s Memorial Is Place for Remembrance and Healing

Families held hands and comforted one another as they gathered around the perimeter of the Edgartown Lighthouse for the annual Ceremony of Remembrance. Flower petals of pink, yellow and purple were scattered around the granite platform for children lost too early.
EDGARTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

