Read full article on original website
knife
4d ago
There should be another mural, discouraging pedestrians, from playing bullfighter with the train, and motorists, not to cross the barrier, when they are lowered.
Reply
2
Related
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)
Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
getnews.info
Brooks Moving & Hauling States Why It Is A Trusted Moving Company
Brooks Moving & Hauling is a top-rated moving company. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is a trusted moving company. (West Palm Beach, FL, August 2022) Brooks Moving & Hauling, in a website post, has highlighted why it is a trusted West Palm Beach local moving company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
cbs12.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
AMEX SUES DELRAY BEACH WOMAN, WANTS ITS $39,000 BACK
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — American Express is sending a very loud message to a Delray Beach resident who apparently hasn’t been paying her bill: paying off your Amex card isn’t optional. In a filing obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, American Express says that Denise Katz […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Missing Lake Worth Beach man located safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen Friday has been located safe.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school
Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise.
UPDATE: LYONS ROAD CONSTRUCTION RESUMING, BRIDGE WORK BEGINS
Palm Beach County Resumes Work On Troubled Lyons Road Between Clint Moore and Atlantic In West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach. Still Expected To Continue Through April, 2023. Read The Latest Memo. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Your drive on Lyons Road between […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 2