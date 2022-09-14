ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 2

knife
4d ago

There should be another mural, discouraging pedestrians, from playing bullfighter with the train, and motorists, not to cross the barrier, when they are lowered.

Reply
2
Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)

Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
LANTANA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
City
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Mural#Public Transportation#Transportation Planning#Construction Maintenance
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AMEX SUES DELRAY BEACH WOMAN, WANTS ITS $39,000 BACK

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — American Express is sending a very loud message to a Delray Beach resident who apparently hasn’t been paying her bill: paying off your Amex card isn’t optional. In a filing obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, American Express says that Denise Katz […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: LYONS ROAD CONSTRUCTION RESUMING, BRIDGE WORK BEGINS

Palm Beach County Resumes Work On Troubled Lyons Road Between Clint Moore and Atlantic In West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach. Still Expected To Continue Through April, 2023. Read The Latest Memo. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Your drive on Lyons Road between […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy