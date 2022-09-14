ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

wlrn.org

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the Broward Public Defender’s Office...
PARKLAND, FL
wlrn.org

Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case

The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

