Melvin Gordon says Broncos are a better team than Seahawks after loss

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in Week 1 after rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett made a questionable decision late in the game that drew criticism from fans and pundits (including Peyton Manning).

After the game, running back Melvin Gordon said the Broncos were better than the Seahawks, but Denver’s own mistakes cost them the game.

“We definitely beat ourselves,” Gordon said. “We got in the red zone multiple times. Couldn’t convert. Don’t mind going for it on fourth. We’re supposed to get the job done. We’re not worried. We’ll have our heads down for a couple of hours because we’re competitors and we hate losing. We know we shot ourselves in the foot.”

Remarks like that after a loss came come across as poor sportsmanship, but Gordon’s overall point is fair.

Denver had more rushing yards (103) than Seattle (76) and the Broncos had more passing yards (330) than the Seahawks (177), but the team’s self-inflicted mistakes ultimately cost them the game.

The Broncos fumbled at the goal line and lost the ball on two occasions, costing them 14 more points. Later, Denver had a would-be touchdown negated by a pre-snap penalty, costing the team four more points.

The Broncos were not able to overcome their silly penalties and turnovers in Seattle, but those are correctable mistakes going forward.

“We know we’re the better team, but clearly we made more mistakes than they did,” Gordon said. “In the National Football League, it doesn’t matter if you’re the better team or not. You make mistakes, you’re going to lose.”

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
#American Football
3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards; Is Karl Dorrell next?

The Arizona State Sun Devils decided to shake things up and let Herm Edwards go as their head football coach after an ugly loss to Easter Michigan at home on Saturday night. Losing a buy game at home is never good, and this was the final straw in a long overdue decision regarding Edwards. Technically, he wasn’t fired, but the report said he was “stepping down.” Still, this isn’t a surprise, and now is the time to wonder if Karl Dorrell is next. After the Colorado Buffaloes got blitzed by Minnesota 49-7, Dorrell’s status has become a talking point. However, his huge buyout...
