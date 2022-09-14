ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Virginia police search for two men who held elderly residents at gunpoint during home invasion

Police in Virginia are searching for two men who allegedly walked into the home of two elderly people and stole a wallet at gunpoint. The incident happened in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday at around 1:50 p.m. when Mitchell Boney Jr., 25 and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, allegedly entered the residence of two elderly people and ordered them to “get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.”
PORTSMOUTH, VA
royalexaminer.com

Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WAVY News 10

Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Suffolk Recreation Center hosts blood drive Oct. …. Nauticus to host first SailFest fundraiser in September. Family-friendly kickball tournament coming up in …. Norfolk SPCA hosts Salty Dog Beach Walk Sept. 18. 1 dead, 1...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police give “all-clear” after bomb threat at City of Norfolk Courthouse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating another bomb threat made toward the City of Norfolk Courthouse on St. Paul’s Boulevard. Thursday’s came in around 10:50 a.m. and the area around the courthouse has been shut down. Vehicle and light rail traffic are being affected. At...
WAVY News 10

Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
WRIC TV

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA

