Juvenile killed in shooting in central Henrico
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 for a report of a shooting.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on Creamer Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Creamer Road.
Virginia police search for two men who held elderly residents at gunpoint during home invasion
Police in Virginia are searching for two men who allegedly walked into the home of two elderly people and stole a wallet at gunpoint. The incident happened in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday at around 1:50 p.m. when Mitchell Boney Jr., 25 and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, allegedly entered the residence of two elderly people and ordered them to “get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.”
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
Police search for man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing
Rashad D. Dooley was found guilty on September 14 of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the killing of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
Police search for suspect in bank robbery in York County, seen carrying hatchet
Police are currently looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in York County. Officials tell News 3 that the robbery occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway a little before 11 a.m.
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over …. Suffolk Recreation Center hosts blood drive Oct. …. Nauticus to host first SailFest fundraiser in September. Family-friendly kickball tournament coming up in …. Norfolk SPCA hosts Salty Dog Beach Walk Sept. 18. 1 dead, 1...
Police investigate shooting after finding man shot in Norfolk
Norfolk Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot disturbance around 8:40 p.m. to find a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He wanted a reduced sentence for killing his friend. A judge said no.
Judge Charles Poston told Rand Hooper his sentence was "reasonable," and it would not be reduced during a court hearing in a Norfolk courtroom on Friday.
Police give “all-clear” after bomb threat at City of Norfolk Courthouse
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating another bomb threat made toward the City of Norfolk Courthouse on St. Paul’s Boulevard. Thursday’s came in around 10:50 a.m. and the area around the courthouse has been shut down. Vehicle and light rail traffic are being affected. At...
Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
14-year-old York student charged with threats to bomb school, harm staff member
A 14-year-old was charged with Threats to Bomb a School and Threats to do Bodily Harm to a staff member in York County.
Woman accused of brandishing firearm at school bus driver in Norfolk
The report of a person with a weapon came in around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.
Mom pulls daughter from school, claims bullying incidents weren’t taken seriously
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg mom didn’t hesitate to pull her daughter out of Guardian Christian Academy when she found out bullying incidents involving her daughter weren’t taken seriously by the administration. “I am so grateful to God that my daughter came to us and felt comfortable...
Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday. Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents...
One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot
An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.
Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation. William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. While specific...
Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
