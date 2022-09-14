SEATTLE - No. 11 Michigan State travels to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup against the Washington Huskies, with both teams seeking validation for their 2-0 starts. Welcome to prove-it weekend for both Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans looked terrific in their first two games routing Western Michigan and Akron to open the season, but weren’t tested in a way that validated their No. 11 ranking. Their spot among the elite in the Big Ten would be confirmed with a win at Washington, which looks vastly improved in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach. But like Michigan State, the Huskies had a soft landing to their schedule and the Spartans represent the first test of DeBoer’s tenure.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO