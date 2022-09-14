In a world full of upstart EV automakers, Nikola made quite a bit of noise in early 2020 when it unveiled the Badger, an all-electric or fuel cell-powered pickup truck that claimed it would deliver 906 horsepower, 980 pound-feet of torque, and up to 600 miles of range. Nikola founder Trevor Milton was even so bold to claim that the Badger was going to “dethrone” the Ford F-150, but mere months later, the company found itself embroiled in controversy as a report surfaced claiming that the entire operation was a fraud, and that it hadn’t actually developed the technology it needed to build the Badger or anything else. Now, a new report from Bloomberg claims that Nikola actually used Ford F-150 Raptor parts to build a Badger prototype.

