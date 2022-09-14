Read full article on original website
Ford Bronco TRX-4M Debuts As Ultimate Scale Model Raptor
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has already proven to be a hot seller, as reservations sold out almost as soon as they opened up. This news was likely a disappointment to many Bronco enthusiasts who wanted to get hands on the Bronco Raptor for themselves. Good news, though – there’s still hope for those who may have gotten skunked out of a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, although this latest offering is a bit scaled down. The Ford Bronco TRX-4M, made by radio control vehicle company Traxxas, will soon be available.
You Could Win This 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor From Team Jack
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed earlier this year as the most capable, high-performance, off-road oriented version of the rugged SUV to date. However, the bulk of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor production is going to select carryover reservation holders, with the rest headed to dealers, where much of it will inevitably be slapped with heavy markups. Thus, this sweepstakes from Team Jack might just be the best – and least expensive – way to try and get one’s hands on the new high-performance off-roader.
S550 Ford Mustang Rear Ride Height Adjustment Kit Out Now
Steeda has certainly been busy this year, releasing plenty of new parts for quite a few vehicles in The Blue Oval’s lineup. Additionally, the tuner answered the need for a fast, nimble police vehicle with its SSV Ford Mustang pursuit vehicle. Steeda also created an SSV Ford Explorer for those in need of a larger patrol vehicle, but not all of its creations are exclusive to police fleets, with its high-performance Ford F-150 Thunder Edition coaxing an impressive amount of horses from under the hood. Steeda has once again turned its attention to the S550 Ford Mustang, now offering a rear adjustable ride height system for the muscle car.
Seventh Generation Ford Mustang Is Headed To Le Mans
The all-new seventh generation Ford Mustang hit the ground running at its reveal just last night, showing off completely redesigned exterior styling, an attractive engine lineup and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse variant that will be the most capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever. Additionally, The Blue Oval revealed its latest herd of motorsports-ready Mustangs, as the seventh-generation pony car will race across several classes and event types. One of those Mustang racers will return the nameplate to the iconic Le Mans endurance race.
Ford Blue Expected To Grow, Woo Buyers Despite EV Pivot
Ford is in the process of splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e for EVs. This monumental shift is being made for a number of reasons, including a refocus on quality, as well as customer experience, enhancing the post-purchase experience, and of course, helping the automaker cut costs and generate more profit. However, even as Ford continues to invest heavily in EVs, Ford Blue is still expected to continue to grow and attract new customers.
Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs
A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Power Side Doors
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for power side doors, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 11th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0290484. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a couple of patents in recent years related to automatic...
Ford Bronco Family Not Heading To Australia, Says Farley
Ford Australia is in the midst of a major lineup shakeup, adding a variety of new products in the coming months and years consisting of five new electrified vehicles by 2024 – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, the Ford F-150, which is set to launch there next year, and possibly even the Ford Maverick. The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Everest have already proven quite popular in Australia as well, but another off-road focused Blue Oval model – the Ford Bronco – won’t be joining them, as CEO Jim Farley recently revealed to CarExpert.
Ford Thunderbird Project Envisioned As High Performance Halo
As Ford Authority reported back in January 2021, Ford Motor Company filed to trademark “Thunderbird” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last year, which seemed to indicate that there was at least a chance the iconic model – which has lived through 11 generations thus far – could be making a return to The Blue Oval’s lineup. Then, this past May, Ford Authority was the first to report that FoMoCo is considering reviving the Ford Thunderbird nameplate on a performance-oriented vehicle. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Ford Thunderbird project is being envisioned as a high-performance halo car, too.
Ford F-150 Resonator Stolen Instead Of Catalytic Converter: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his online moniker Ford Tech Makuloco, often takes a camera into his bay to chronical repairs he’s making on Blue Oval products. This time, a Ford F-150 ended up in his bay that was the victim of a crime, although the thieves didn’t actually get what they wanted off the pickup. They attempted to steal the high-dollar catalytic converter – but made off with the pickup’s low-value resonator by mistake.
2023 Ford Super Duty Teased, Reveal Set For September 27th
With numerous 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes spotted by Ford Authority spies over the past several months, it’s only a matter of time before the forthcoming refreshed pickup makes its debut. As Ford Authority previously reported, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Early last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that new Super Duty will debut this fall, but now, he’s given us a specific date – September 27th – along with a new teaser video via Twitter.
Ford F-150 Raptor Parts Used To Build Fake Nikola EV: Report
In a world full of upstart EV automakers, Nikola made quite a bit of noise in early 2020 when it unveiled the Badger, an all-electric or fuel cell-powered pickup truck that claimed it would deliver 906 horsepower, 980 pound-feet of torque, and up to 600 miles of range. Nikola founder Trevor Milton was even so bold to claim that the Badger was going to “dethrone” the Ford F-150, but mere months later, the company found itself embroiled in controversy as a report surfaced claiming that the entire operation was a fraud, and that it hadn’t actually developed the technology it needed to build the Badger or anything else. Now, a new report from Bloomberg claims that Nikola actually used Ford F-150 Raptor parts to build a Badger prototype.
S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coming In 2025 As 2026 Model
Following the debut of the all-new, next-generation S650 Ford Mustang this week, it’s clear that the current variants of the long-running pony car – the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 – will be going away, at least temporarily. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the GT500 will bow out after the 2022 model year, in fact, while the Mach 1 will live on through the last year of the S550 in 2023. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will debut in 2025 as a 2026 model, which means it won’t be absent from the lineup for too long.
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat In Azure Gray: Real World Photo Gallery
Order banks for the highly coveted 2023 Ford F-150 opened up back on July 18th, 2022, giving customers the chance to get their hands on the latest version of the iconic pickup. The 2023 model year did not bring major changes to the Ford F-150, but it did lose two color options. Both Smoke Quartz Metallic and Space White Metallic were dropped from the lineup, making way for a new color: Azure Gray. This color, which is also offered on the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, gives the pickup a cool new hue. Recently, Ford Authority spotted an F-150 Ranch wearing the color out in the wild.
Ford Stock Down Five Percent During Week Of September 12th – September 16th, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the September 12th, 2022 – September 16th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $14.72, which represented a roughly five percent dip, or $0.70 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.42. Ford Stock Values...
Ford Benchmarking GMC Hummer EV: Photo Gallery
The cross-town rivalry between Ford and General Motors is a tale as old as the pony car era, and the automakers are often spied with the others’ vehicle in hand for benchmarking purposes. In the past, Ford Authority has spotted a Cadillac Escalade treading on Ford territory, possibly for comparison against the Lincoln Navigator. We’ve also spied a C8 Corvette Stingray, a Chevy Silverado LTZ and a Chevy Camaro ZL1 behind enemy lines being benchmarked by Ford. Now, Ford has been caught benchmarking a GMC Hummer EV.
Ford Bronco Sport Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In September 2022
A Ford Bronco Sport incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during September 2022 in certain markets. We’ve compiled Ford Bronco Sport discount offers for September 2022 in four large U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires Ford Credit Financing. Detroit: 3.9 percent APR for...
2023 Ford Maverick XL Gains Standard Cruise Control
A proper bargain, the 2022 Ford Maverick debuted with a super-low sub-$20k starting price that made it incredibly appealing, but as one might imagine, the base model XL trim doesn’t come with a lot of frills. In fact, one of the more interesting omissions was cruise control, a feature that most everyone has simply become accustomed to having in every new vehicle, regardless of cost. Some DIY’ers discovered that installing and enabling cruise control in these trucks wasn’t terrible difficult, at least. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Maverick XL will come standard with cruise control.
2023 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Gains Standard HOSS 3.0 Equipment
Earlier this year, the 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak gained FoMoCo’s new H.O.S.S. (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) 3.0 as a $2,515 option, which includes Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, the Ford Performance Severe-Duty upgraded steering rack from the Bronco Raptor, upgraded inner and outer tie rods, a rear stabilizer bar, and off-road competition-inspired spring rates. Now, that feature is standard on the 2023 Ford Bronco Wildtrak, according to Bronco Nation.
Lincoln Dealer Network Contraction Expected To Continue
The Lincoln dealer network has undergone some major changes in recent years as FoMoCo has shifted toward opening dedicated, standalone showrooms for its luxury brand, as well as some boutique stores to boot. Even bigger changes are on the horizon, however, as Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in commercial vehicles, ICE models, or EVs, with the latter set to be sold at fixed prices with high standards for dealers that go that route. However, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Lincoln dealer network will operate on its own timeline with its own set of standards, though there will be fewer physical dealers in the future as a result.
