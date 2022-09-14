Inside Look At Cal: Offensive Standouts

A look at the Cal offense in advance of its matchup against Notre Dame

Efficiency is the name of the game for the Cal Golden Bear offense. They possess a couple really intriguing athletes but haven’t made many big plays to date.

Led by former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer , there is some familiarity with what Notre Dame brings defensively. The offensive line and ability to push the ball down the field will be keys for this offense.

JACK PLUMMER, QB

Season Stats: 51-74, 68.9 completion percentage, 546 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 143.3 rating / 10 carries, -26 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

This isn’t the first time that the Notre Dame defense will get a look at Plummer, who was the starter in their matchup against Purdue last season. He has brought a steady force to a Cal offense that has left a lot to be desired over the last couple of seasons.

Plummer is a really sound decision maker who rarely ever takes unnecessary risks. He is able to scan the field well, getting through his progressions effectively and getting the football out on time. While he isn’t a runner, Plummer does look calm working out of structure to buy time as a passer. He is much more a quarterback who needs to stay on schedule compared to one who is going to make many explosive plays.

To accentuate his strengths, Plummer will need to get the ball out quickly and on time. Notre Dame will need to counter and force him into some bad decisions. They must force Plummer to hold onto the football.

JADYN OTT, RB

Season Stats: 24 carries, 156 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 1 touchdown, 5 catches, 42 yards, 8.4 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns

The leader rusher on the Cal offense despite being only a true freshman, Ott is a different caliber of athlete than what the Golden Bears have had at the running back in recent years. It’s not often that players so young make an immediate impact but that’s exactly what Ott has done.

Ott has made an impact as both a rusher and pass receiver thus far. He is a smooth and explosive runner who makes explosive players in all areas. As a pass receiver, he boasts solid hands and feel to run routes out of the backfield.

The freshman star could be a potential impact player working against linebackers. The second level of Notre Dame’s defense will have to play a lot better to negate or limit his impact.

JEREMIAH HUNTER, WR

Season Stats: 11 receptions, 157 receiving yards, 14.3 yards per reception, 1 touchdown

A springy athlete with a basketball background, Hunter has a propensity for making big plays for the Golden Bears. He combines a nice level of length, ball skills and explosiveness to make plays to all areas of the field.

Hunter is a vertically oriented player who has enough long speed to effectively stack and get on top of opposing defensive backs. He can out leverage them in the air and finish through contact.

The junior pass catcher is by far Cal’s most imposing weapon in the passing game. There will be matchups where he will have the clear advantage from a height and reach perspective. Notre Dame’s defensive backs will have to play big in this battle.

J. MICHAEL STURDIVANT, WR

Season Stats: 10 receptions, 104 receiving yards, 10.4 yards per reception, 0 touchdowns

A height-weight-speed freak out wide, Sturdivant has the highest upside of any wide receiver on the Cal roster. In high school, he was a track and field star, running the 100 meter dash in 10.39 seconds.

That explosiveness pops on film, although the Golden Bears have not been able to maximize his skills to create big plays. He has been used more as a short to intermediate pass catcher, also boasting a big frame to work with at 6-3 and 205 pounds. The upside is immense for the redshirt freshman.

Notre Dame must limit Sturdivant to short gains. They do not want this to be the game where he breaks out. Keep him in front of you.

KELEKI LATU, TE

Season Stats: 6 receptions, 59 receiving yards, 9.8 yards per reception, 0 touchdowns

More of an extension of the passing game currently, Latu is a long, good looking athlete at the tight end position. The former Jesuit star is not listed as the starting tight end for the Golden Bears but he is by far the most productive so far.

Latu has some absurd length for the position. He does his best work winning above the rim, easily extending to pluck the football at its highest point. Latu is also a pretty smooth mover who eats up a lot of ground with his strides. Blocking is not his biggest area of strength right now, profiling much more as a receiver.

As a secondary pass catcher, Notre Dame doesn’t want this to be the game that Latu breaks out. Keeping him in check during inopportune times is the key for this matchup.

BEN COLEMAN, OT

2021 Stats: Started 11 of 12 games at left guard in 2021, Earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors from the league's coaches as well as Cal's Bob Tessier Award for the team's Most Improved Lineman on the offensive side of the ball

After spending the better part of his career inside at guard, Coleman has successfully transitioned over to left tackle for the team. So far this season, he has been pretty convincingly been the team’s top offensive lineman this season.

Coleman boasts a dense frame and can create easy movement at the point of attack. He is also a pretty easy mover who has no issue redirecting in space. While his body looks much more natural at guard, there hasn’t been much issue for Coleman during that transition.

Length is the big hang up with Coleman. He just isn’t a very long offensive lineman. Notre Dame has the clear advantage in that department and will need to force him to play outside of his frame and make him uncomfortable.

MATTHEW CINDRIC, OC

2021 Stats: Played and started in 11 games at center last season, Earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors from the league's coaches

Cindric is the Golden Bears’ most consistent player up front by a steady margin. He has started 27 games over the last three seasons and has been a beacon of dependability throughout.

He possesses a solid combination of size, length and technique for the position. Cindric does an outstanding job to work his body into proper positioning on a snap to snap basis. His ability to mirror in pass protection is also quite good.

While he isn’t an overwhelmingly gifted athlete, who also lacks core strength, Cindric is rarely in the wrong spot. Notre Dame will have a chance to overwhelm him at the point of attack and will need to do so to cause havoc.

