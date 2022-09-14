Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Giant TVs vs projectors: which is best for movies, sports, and gaming?
Enormous TVs are in the news – yet again. At the recent IFA trade show in Berlin, LG had its just-released 97-inch OLED TV on display and it was an incredible sight to behold: bright, with crisp detail, and vivid colors. But even so, questions remain about how practical TVs with such a large screen size are, as well as how they compare with the projector and separate screen combinations more typically used to get a cinema-size image.
This mini Instax printer brings me the joy of instant photography without the pain
Every couple of months, I’ll find myself on Amazon.com agonizing over the pros and cons of purchasing an instant camera. My latest instant-cam fantasies have been revolving around the Polaroid Now+, one of the best instant cameras we’ve reviewed. Its iconic design makes it look like a modern version of a retro snapper, and it comes with mod cons like an accompanying smartphone app that opens up new creative possibilities for your pictures. But at $150 / £139 for the camera and roughly $2 / £2 per shot, it’s just not a purchase I feel I can justify.
TechRadar
3 new Apple Watch fitness features you need to know about
The Apple Watch Series 8 family has arrived, and that means all of us Apple Watch owners get a fresh new version of Watch OS as long as you have a Watch Series 4 or newer. This new version is called watchOS 9, and has a bunch of new and genuinely useful fitness and exercise features.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
TechRadar
Forget the RTX 4090 - the RTX 4070 is the graphics card I want
We’re now tantalizingly close to Nvidia’s big reveal presentation at GTC on September 20, where official details on Team Green’s powerful new RTX 4000 GPUs will finally be revealed, but I have to say: my excitement for the event has been tempered significantly by recent news. That’s...
TechRadar
Black Friday Nespresso deals 2022: what to expect in November
This year's Black Friday Nespresso deals will be worth waiting for, whether you're looking for holiday gifts or thinking about upgrading your current coffee machine. That's if our predictions are correct: we're expecting to see some huge discounts in the November sales - here we'll tell you why, plus everything you need to know to find the best deal possible.
TechRadar
Let me tell you about the time Bon Jovi almost cost me an iPhone
Back in the day, we waited in line to buy the iPhone, and we liked it. When the second iPhone was released – the iPhone 3G – I had the luck of living in New Jersey and working in New York City, which allowed me to experience the iPhone launch in literally the most New Jersey way possible. Bon Jovi was involved.
The Rings of Power episode 4 recap: gripping power plays and judgment days
- Written by Jason Cahill, Patrick McKay, and JD Payne. Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4 follow. The Rings of Power's first season has reached its midway point. And, with it, the epic fantasy Prime Video series ratchets up the tension ahead of what's expected to be a more action-oriented second half.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: everything we know about Nvidia's next graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 doesn't get as much attention or buzz as Nvidia's next-gen flagship card, the Nvidia RTX 4090, but it's possible the most important card of the entire Nvidia Lovelace launch lineup. With the Nvidia GTC 2022 event on September 20 right around the corner, were hoping to...
New Focal Utopia are the Ferrari of audiophile wired headphones
Focal has unveiled a new set of beautiful flagship over-ears. This is not a drill, high-end headphones lovers. This is best over-ear headphones territory and then some. The French audio specialist has been innovating in audio for more than 40 years and its top-tier Utopia range – spanning headphones and home hi-fi speakers to custom-install speaker designs and exceptional in-car audio solutions – is all designed and hand-crafted in Focal’s specialist headphone atelier in France.
TechRadar
Dell's glorious UltraSharp 8K monitor gets a massive double discount
What is it? The UP3218K is Dell's UltraSharp 32-inch 8K monitor. It boats a stunning depth and range of color, excellent build quality and a phenomenal resolution. That said, it is also extremely expensive for a monitor, and achieves a level of performance far beyond what most people really need.
Walmart's virtual fitting room lets you use your own photos, but we have questions
Walmart is upgrading its virtual fitting room service by now allowing people to upload pictures of themselves and see how clothes fit on their bodies. The new tool is called Be Your Own Model (opens in new tab), a follow-up to Choose My Model. The old version had you choose a body that's similar to yours from a selection of 50 models to see how clothes may fit on you. It was a cool concept, but with notable limitations. You had to eyeball the whole process and hope you could find a body match. With Be Your Own Model, virtual clothes fitting aims to be easier and more accurate.
Pixel 7 Pro chip might be 'way slower' than competition - but that's not a worry
Google has announced that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets are on the way, and has set a date of October 6 for the big reveal – but there's still plenty we don't know about these phones. A new benchmark that's leaked out on the web may have filled in a few details for us though.
New Android phones could be more powerful than iPhone 14 Pro, leak suggests
Many flagship Android phones of 2022 have been using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets (or the Plus upgrade), and the rumor is that its successor could be out before the end of the year – bringing a significant performance upgrade along with it. This is according to reliable...
TechRadar
Keep your iPhone 14 protected and MagSafe-ready with Spigen's MagFit Series
You can now buy Apple’s new iPhone 14 series phones, but getting accessories to match is a little more complicated than in Android rivals. It’s all thanks to a little piece of tech called MagSafe. This refers to the ring of magnets that sits on the phone’s back....
TechRadar
RTX 3090 vs RTX 4090: battle of the titans
We’re less than a week away (at the time of writing) from Nvidia hopefully freeing us from the endless stream of rumors and showcasing the new Lovelace 40-series of graphics cards. The RTX 30-series has served us all well and continues to be a game-changing line of graphics cards with its beastly performance and versatility for both gaming and professional creative work.
The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one
It’s iPhone 14 day! Today – September 16 – is the day when the iPhone 14 actually ships, so those who ordered early might be receiving it today. The same is true of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but not the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships on October 7.
Wilson Audio's new speakers are as awesome as they are terrifying
Wildly expensive aspirational hi-fi often ventures down two distinctly different paths. On the one hand, you the have long-established horn speakers, traditionally braced beautiful wooden cabinets and craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation – the heritage philosophy. And on the other, you have Wilson Audio – which makes...
Amazon wants to make your company's shipping a whole lot cheaper
Amazon is set to launch a new version of its multi-channel shipping software Veeqo that it says should save ecommerce firms a lot of money. Veeqo can integrate with users' sales channels, including Amazon but also third-party channels such as eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, to provide access to discounted rates on services like UPS, US Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx.
