Indigenous and proud
4d ago
Good..God clearly says to help children, elderly, and less fortunate. Food is essential. I don't mind paying the 73 dollars a year in taxes.
Reign
4d ago
Spend 100 to 200 dollars for groceries to only come out the store with 2 bags of groceries. I have to laugh to stop from crying. 💩 I'm glad they are looking out for the children and elderly.
Wilhelmina Coleman
4d ago
That extra 95.00 a month still does not help food prices has went up extremely high since the 95.00 has been passed out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
