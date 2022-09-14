ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Is Illinois’ Best Sports Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams , argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named Murphy's Bleachers in Chicago as the top dog in Illinois . Here's what they had to say about it:

Just across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, Murphy's Bleachers has been a Cubs game tradition for since it opened in the 1930s. It started out as Ernie's Bleachers, selling hot dogs and cold beer. Since then, with each new owner, the name has changed but the "bleachers" moniker remains, growing in size and popularity at the same time. Legend has it Murphy's Bleachers became a neighborhood staple when Chicago Police Detective Jim Murphy took over operations. Cubs players like Mark Grace , Rick Sutcliffe , Keith Moreland , and more pinpointed Murphy's as their go-to spot to relax. There's no doubt about it: The game day experience offered at Murphy's is unparalleled.

Planning a road trip? Check out Mashed 's complete list of the best sports bars in every state .

