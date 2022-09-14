Read full article on original website
Ram Is Actively and Aggressively Considering Toyota Tacoma Competitors
Ram is working on smaller projects. Options smaller than the Ram 1500 could be on the way, but is it the Ram Dakota? The post Ram Is Actively and Aggressively Considering Toyota Tacoma Competitors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked
Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick
With a complete redesign, the 2024 Ford Ranger is a compelling choice for a pickup truck. In this article, we showcase the advantages that it has over the 2023 Ford Maverick. The post 4 Advantages of 2024 Ford Ranger Over 2023 Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel
It's official, Ram's only in-house diesel engine is dead. Here's a peak at the diesel that might replace it. The post Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
