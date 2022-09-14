ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart, Georgia players discuss Will Muschamp factor ahead of South Carolina game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
ATHENS — Much will be made of Will Muschamp’s return to South Carolina on Saturday, as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator returns to the school where he was the head coach from 2016 through the 2020 season.

He’s not the only Georgia staffer with experience at South Carolina — Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo both worked as offensive coordinators under Muschamp in Columbia, S.C.,— but Muschamp’s presence looms the largest.

He helped recruit many of the veterans still on the South Carolina roster. But he’s also made a big difference at Georgia, where he coaches defensive backs in addition to his defensive coordinator duties.

“There is a lot of value in that knowledge,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He understands the seat I am in. He understands recruiting in this conference. He is a tremendous asset to our defensive staff. He is a tremendous asset to our special teams staff. It is like having a second head coach, and that is what I am talking about when I talk about our staff being complete and being one of the best we have assembled.”

Todd Monken and Bobo both have previous head coaching experience as well, but neither did so at an SEC school, much less two. Between his time at Florida and South Carolina, he knows what it is like to work at one of the bigger schools in the conference and also one of the more difficult ones to win at in South Carolina.

