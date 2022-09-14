Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to semi-truck rollover crash
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials responded to a semi-truck rollover crash Saturday evening west of South Dakota Highway 15. According to Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was driving eastbound on 191st street. While driving on the gravel road, the semi met another vehicle and rolled onto its side after getting onto the soft shoulder of the road.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Sept. 20 Redwood County Board meeting
Jennifer Kaase – Sheriff’s Department – 5 Years of Service to Redwood County. Agreement for Professional Services with Bolton and Menk for Bridge 64503 Replacement (pending County Attorney approval) Final Payment to Sir Lines-A-Lot for Reflectorized Pavement Markings for CMP 22-PM Set Public Hearing for October 18,...
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
Z-Rock 107.7
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Justice Center opens Monday, for court business only
The new Redwood County Justice Center opens to the public for official court business only, beginning Monday, September 19. The construction of the new County Justice Center, and demolition of the former Courthouse are nearly complete. As a result, the Justice Center will reopen to the public for official court business only. Areas of the Justice Center remain under construction which produces occupancy and capacity limitations. All visitors must be screened upon entry for official court business only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
willmarradio.com
Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
willmarradio.com
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
willmarradio.com
Tree branch victim near Olivia identified
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
Comments / 0