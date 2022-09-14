ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

KEYC

Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
ARLINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to semi-truck rollover crash

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials responded to a semi-truck rollover crash Saturday evening west of South Dakota Highway 15. According to Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was driving eastbound on 191st street. While driving on the gravel road, the semi met another vehicle and rolled onto its side after getting onto the soft shoulder of the road.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd

A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
myklgr.com

Agenda for the Sept. 20 Redwood County Board meeting

Jennifer Kaase – Sheriff’s Department – 5 Years of Service to Redwood County. Agreement for Professional Services with Bolton and Menk for Bridge 64503 Replacement (pending County Attorney approval) Final Payment to Sir Lines-A-Lot for Reflectorized Pavement Markings for CMP 22-PM Set Public Hearing for October 18,...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
myklgr.com

Redwood County Justice Center opens Monday, for court business only

The new Redwood County Justice Center opens to the public for official court business only, beginning Monday, September 19. The construction of the new County Justice Center, and demolition of the former Courthouse are nearly complete. As a result, the Justice Center will reopen to the public for official court business only. Areas of the Justice Center remain under construction which produces occupancy and capacity limitations. All visitors must be screened upon entry for official court business only.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
willmarradio.com

School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"

(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Tree branch victim near Olivia identified

(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE

