The Flames have had a busy summer up front with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri coming in to help replace Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Even with that type of turnover at the top of their roster, GM Brad Treliving told Thomas Drance of The Athletic (subscription link) that the team is still looking to add to their forward group for next season. Calgary is one of the few teams that still has a bit of salary cap flexibility with a little over $2M in space, per CapFriendly with RFA center Adam Ruzicka still to re-sign and Cody Eakin already in on a tryout. While Treliving won’t be able to add an impact forward with what space he has left, an upgrade to their bottom six should be on the table.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO