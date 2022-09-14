ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2023 Stanley Cup

With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL regular season mere weeks away, the preseason hype machines have roared to life. A number of teams – such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators – navigated busy offseasons rife with significant trades and free-agent signings, giving their fanbases license to get lost in Stanley Cup daydreams.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames GM Brad Treliving: Team is still looking to add to forward group

The Flames have had a busy summer up front with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri coming in to help replace Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Even with that type of turnover at the top of their roster, GM Brad Treliving told Thomas Drance of The Athletic (subscription link) that the team is still looking to add to their forward group for next season. Calgary is one of the few teams that still has a bit of salary cap flexibility with a little over $2M in space, per CapFriendly with RFA center Adam Ruzicka still to re-sign and Cody Eakin already in on a tryout. While Treliving won’t be able to add an impact forward with what space he has left, an upgrade to their bottom six should be on the table.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Have 2 Years Before Atlantic Division Catches Up

The Maple Leafs have the next two seasons to seriously make their run at the Stanley Cup. Their current core is in tact and have never been better than now as a group. There won’t be a better opportunity to win than the next two seasons. But why only...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers sweep Rangers in 2022 rookie series

In prime position to sweep the rookie series, the Philadelphia Flyers battled the New York Rangers. Last night, the first of the rookie series went to overtime, where Tyson Foerster notched the game-winner. Olle Lycksell put the Flyers onto the scoreboard, tallying an equalizer. He joked postgame about the rink...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way

Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Have No Good Reason to Trade Edmundson

Just two seasons since being acquired by the Montreal Canadiens, defenseman Joel Edmundson has probably been safe from being traded up until this point. Now that he’s been named an alternate captain to start 2022-23, forget about it. The shutdown defenseman’s not going anywhere. Edmundson vs. Toffoli. True,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche

In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponent Preview” series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase

The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout

It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals announce Arizona Fall League roster

The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their list of players who will be in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. The St. Louis Cardinals player development program just announced the nine players who will be on the team’s Arizona Fall League roster. The AFL is a good hint at who will debut for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. All eight players on last year’s AFL roster appeared in the major leagues this year, and eight more players will take their place this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

