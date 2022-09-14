Read full article on original website
It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
St. Louis Cardinals announce Arizona Fall League roster
The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their list of players who will be in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. The St. Louis Cardinals player development program just announced the nine players who will be on the team’s Arizona Fall League roster. The AFL is a good hint at who will debut for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. All eight players on last year’s AFL roster appeared in the major leagues this year, and eight more players will take their place this year.
