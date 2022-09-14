ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Mild temperatures expected for the beginning of the week

Kern County is in for a cooldown just in time for the start of fall. A system of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures to the valley and the mountains, sending temperatures into the 70s to 80s. A slight chance of rain is also possible, although it looks unlikely. By...
ENVIRONMENT
KGET 17

What you can expect at the Kern County Fair this year

Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year. Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all...
KERN COUNTY, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
AccuWeather

Drought uncovers flooded Old West ghost town after more than 50 years

Once the inspiration and setting for many classic Westerns, this old mining town now sees the light of day, sharing its old stories with visitors once more. Old Kernville is a town that appears to be taken right out of a Western movie -- because it was, serving as the backdrop for many classics, featuring the likes of John Wayne, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and more. While all of the Hollywood glamour has long since left the town, one might not ever guess that it was once completely underwater and has now resurfaced.
KERNVILLE, CA
KGET

Dave & Buster’s hiring for 150 positions at Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Cool Down
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kvpr.org

A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy

This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]

