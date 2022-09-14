Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Mild temperatures expected for the beginning of the week
Kern County is in for a cooldown just in time for the start of fall. A system of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures to the valley and the mountains, sending temperatures into the 70s to 80s. A slight chance of rain is also possible, although it looks unlikely. By...
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
KGET 17
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair this year
Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year. Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
Drought uncovers flooded Old West ghost town after more than 50 years
Once the inspiration and setting for many classic Westerns, this old mining town now sees the light of day, sharing its old stories with visitors once more. Old Kernville is a town that appears to be taken right out of a Western movie -- because it was, serving as the backdrop for many classics, featuring the likes of John Wayne, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy and more. While all of the Hollywood glamour has long since left the town, one might not ever guess that it was once completely underwater and has now resurfaced.
Dave & Buster’s hiring for 150 positions at Bakersfield location
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its 30,000-square-foot Valley Plaza mall location. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” General Manager Brad French said in a news release. […]
Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
Flash flood warning in Kern County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Kern County. According to Doppler radar, thunderstorms are causing the flash flooding hazard.
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 99 North in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed on 99 North near the Rosedale Highway off-ramp at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the city pf Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department along with California Highway Patrol responded to the location for a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian....
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Vehicle Collision into Occupied Home Ignites Structure Fire
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a home that was occupied, igniting a structure fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the area of Taft Highway and Old River Road in the city of Bakersfield. All occupants inside the residence were uninjured. Possibly two victims from the...
KGET 17
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking...
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in southwest Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed as Kyle David Lundy, 39, […]
BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]
