South Atlantic League Playoffs

South Atlantic Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Rome 1, Bowling Green 0
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Rome 3, Bowling Green 2, 10 innings
Thursday, Sept. 15: Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 16: Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m
|Aberdeen 1, Brooklyn 0
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Brooklyn 8, Aberdeen 1
Thursday, Sept. 15: Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16: Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 20: TBD at TBD
Wednesday Sept. 21: TBD at TBD
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
